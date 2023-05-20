In pictures: March against school gun violence By Chancey Bush | Staff Photographer Published: Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 4:43PMUpdated: Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 5:01PM Students, faculty, family and community members march in protest of school gun violence at West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Sarina Gonzalez, 24, center, holds her sign as she marches in protest of gun violence and guns in schools at West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Cynthia Martinez wipes a tear as Al Burson, father of Andrew Burson who was shot a killed off campus of West Mesa last year, speaks during a gathering and march in protest of gun violence and guns in schools at West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Students, faculty, family and community members march in protest of gun violence and guns in schools around West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Hundreds of student questionnaires hang in the courtyard of West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. Over one hundred people marched in protest of gun violence and guns in schools. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Students, faculty, family and community members march in protest of gun violence and guns in schools around West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Joaquina “Ki” Morata, center, a freshman at West Mesa, writes “Thoughts and prayers are not bulletproof” with chalk on the sidewalk during a gathering and march in protest of gun violence and guns in schools at West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Students, faculty, family and community members march in protest of gun violence and guns in schools around West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez marches with students, faculty, family and community members in protest of gun violence and guns in schools around West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Students, faculty, family and community members march in protest of gun violence and guns in schools around West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Home » News » In pictures: March against school gun violence Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share? We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com taboola desktop ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages Questions about the Legislature? Albuquerque Journal can get you answers Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Your Question/s *LayoutName *FirstLastEmail *Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.Submit Question MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS View All Mother charged in overdose death of 2-year-old A woman is accused of allowing her 2-year-old daughter to die from an apparent drug… Keller highlights gun violence, homelessness in State of the City address Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller focused on homelessness and public safety Saturday in his State of… More than 100 teachers, students and others march against guns in schools on Saturday The crowd patrolled the school grounds, shaking cow bells, holding signs reading such things as… More ABQnews Seeker