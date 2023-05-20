 In pictures: March against school gun violence - Albuquerque Journal

In pictures: March against school gun violence

By Chancey Bush | Staff Photographer

Students, faculty, family and community members march in protest of school gun violence at West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Sarina Gonzalez, 24, center, holds her sign as she marches in protest of gun violence and guns in schools at West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Cynthia Martinez wipes a tear as Al Burson, father of Andrew Burson who was shot a killed off campus of West Mesa last year, speaks during a gathering and march in protest of gun violence and guns in schools at West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Students, faculty, family and community members march in protest of gun violence and guns in schools around West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Hundreds of student questionnaires hang in the courtyard of West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. Over one hundred people marched in protest of gun violence and guns in schools. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Students, faculty, family and community members march in protest of gun violence and guns in schools around West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Joaquina “Ki” Morata, center, a freshman at West Mesa, writes “Thoughts and prayers are not bulletproof” with chalk on the sidewalk during a gathering and march in protest of gun violence and guns in schools at West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Students, faculty, family and community members march in protest of gun violence and guns in schools around West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez marches with students, faculty, family and community members in protest of gun violence and guns in schools around West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Students, faculty, family and community members march in protest of gun violence and guns in schools around West Mesa High School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 20, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
