Albuquerque Roller Derby hosts Red Vs. Green competition: Green prevails

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Pump up music blared and the sound of skates on concrete floor filled Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex at Expo New Mexico on Saturday during Albuquerque Roller Derby’s I Love Derby! Red Vs. Green.

Green held the lead more or less the entire event leading 81 to 55 at halftime and finishing the evening 162 to 155.

The group will have another home bout game July 15th also at Expo NM.

Albuquerque Roller Derby is an all-inclusive local team that is always looking for more players and volunteers.

More information about how to join can be found group’s social media.

Brightly colored roller skates worn by participants in Albuquerque Roller Derby’s I Love Derby! Red Vs. Green event at Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex at Expo New Mexico 300 San Pedro NE. May 20, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Penelope Rivera, roller name Perki-Pine, and Hannah Norby, roller name Wild, pose for a picture during Albuquerque Roller Derby’s I Love Derby! Red Vs. Green event at Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex at Expo New Mexico 300 San Pedro NE. May 20, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Danielle Lewis, roller name Bamwich, sports a sparkly green chile on her shoulder during Albuquerque Roller Derby’s I Love Derby! Red Vs. Green event at Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex at Expo New Mexico 300 San Pedro NE. May 20, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Desiree Triste-Aragon stretches before the match starts during Albuquerque Roller Derby’s I Love Derby! Red Vs. Green event at Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex at Expo New Mexico 300 San Pedro NE. May 20, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
From left to right, Deirdre Wampler, roller name Doc McStuffit; Danielle Lewis, roller name Bamwich; Laura Ramsey, roller name Rockit; and Lorraine Montoya, roller name Quiche Lorraine listen to the rules from a referee during Albuquerque Roller Derby’s I Love Derby! Red Vs. Green event at Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex at Expo New Mexico 300 San Pedro NE. May 20, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Jennifer Huny, roller name Whippet Good, strains to get past Claudia Rodriguez, roller name Lydia Beatz, and Issac Lucero, roller name Mad Max, while Jason Soares, roller name Duke Silver, and Lorraine Montoya, Quiche Lorraine, try to assist during Albuquerque Roller Derby’s I Love Derby! Red Vs. Green event at Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex at Expo New Mexico 300 San Pedro NE. May 20, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Ericka Mitchell, roller name Wrecka, pushes past Danielle Evans, Triple Axel Rose, Gennifer Gates, Feral!, and Sarah Montoya, Rezabelle, as they try to make a barrier during Albuquerque Roller Derby’s I Love Derby! Red Vs. Green event at Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex at Expo New Mexico 300 San Pedro NE. May 20, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
