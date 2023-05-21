Albuquerque Roller Derby hosts Red Vs. Green competition: Green prevails

Pump up music blared and the sound of skates on concrete floor filled Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex at Expo New Mexico on Saturday during Albuquerque Roller Derby’s I Love Derby! Red Vs. Green.

Green held the lead more or less the entire event leading 81 to 55 at halftime and finishing the evening 162 to 155.

The group will have another home bout game July 15th also at Expo NM.

Albuquerque Roller Derby is an all-inclusive local team that is always looking for more players and volunteers.

More information about how to join can be found group’s social media.