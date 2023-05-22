 Arrest made of alleged bus stop dealer - Albuquerque Journal

Arrest made of alleged bus stop dealer

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Police say he was turning bus stops into buzz stops.

Albuquerque police on Friday arrested a man who, police said, was a major drug dealer at bus stops along Central.

Tyler Witt, 31, was booked into jail on three counts of drug trafficking, possession of firearm by felon, and possession of stolen firearm. He was released Saturday on his personal recognizance, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan court.

The arrest came after an operation targeting drug use and trafficking along Central Ave. bus stops.

APD Chief Harold Medina launched the operation after getting complaints from bus riders about drug transactions, drug use, overdoses and medical emergencies.

The complaint against Witt doesn’t mention the city bus stops. But Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said that several investigations identified Witt as a major supplier of drugs at local bus stops.

The complaint says APD investigators and DEA special agents on Friday executed a search warrant at Witt’s residence on the 300 block of Madison NE. The warrant was obtained after investigators made a “controlled buy” of drugs from Witt at his residence.

During a search of the home, police obtained:

  • One loaded Sig Sauer 9mm pistol
  • One loaded Beretta 9mm pistol, which was stolen
  • 5,000 Fentanyl pills
  • 50 grams of methamphetamine
  • Eight grams of cocaine
  • Two Fentanyl patches
  • One vial of pure Fentanyl liquid
  • $12,000 cash

Albuquerque city officials have previously raised concerns about crime issues at bus stops. Police have said that shoplifters can use the buses to flee a scene, and city councilors have debated whether a free-fare transit program can increase reported crime on the buses.

