 Farmington woman killed in crash in Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Farmington woman killed in crash in Albuquerque

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A Farmington woman was killed in a car crash in the Albuquerque area on Sunday afternoon.

New Mexico State Police said in a news release that officers were called to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 40 in Albuquerque at around 2 p.m.

A woman driving west in a Toyota passenger vehicle began to slide because of bad weather. She sideswiped Flora Garcia, a 64-year-old Farmington woman who was driving a 2008 Ford passenger vehicle.

Garcia’s vehicle began to spin counterclockwise and was T-boned by a commercial motor vehicle, according to the news release.

The driver of the Toyota and the commercial vehicle were not injured in the crash.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

Police said that alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor and seatbelts appear to have been used.

