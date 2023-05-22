Too-tall semi backs up on Montaño; who you gonna call?

WHO HANDLES A MONTAÑO EMERGENCY? 911:

Terry Ihnat shares in an email “a couple of months ago my husband and I were traveling east on Montaño from Coors, over the river but before the Rio Grande Boulevard overpass, when we encountered a semi-truck backing up toward Coors.

“The Rio Grande Boulevard overpass is too low for semis, and semis are not permitted on Montaño at all going east from Coors, hence the issue.

“This was a dangerous issue for eastbound traffic since the semi was glacially backing up and could not turn around. Thank goodness this happened in daylight.”

And the problem was, while Terry’s “husband drove, I called 311 to try and alert the Albuquerque Police Department to the dangerous traffic situation. 311 told me to dial 242-COPS. … 242-COPS … said it was a (Bernalillo County) county sheriff issue (and) transferred me to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office asked me who transferred me to them since Montaño is an APD jurisdiction … then transferred me back to APD. I never actually talked to anyone to alert them about the semi backing up west toward Coors.”

And so Terry wants to know “when I or anyone comes upon a dangerous traffic situation on Montaño, who are we to call without be transferred back and forth?”

APD’s Rebecca Atkins says “in a situation like this, the public should call 911 due to the type of roadway this is. Over the river is BCSO jurisdiction, but depending on where you are on that roadway, there are parts that are APD jurisdiction. Therefore, it’s best to call 911 so you can be routed to the appropriate agency.”