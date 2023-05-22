 Road Warrior: readers want to stop speeders

Road Warrior: readers want to stop speeders

By D'Val Westphal / Journal Editorial Page Editor

SUGGESTIONS TO SLOW HIGHWAY SPEEDERS:

After New Mexico State Police explained its speed enforcement on Interstate 25 between Albuquerque and Santa Fe in a recent column, several readers have offered their tips:

One suggests adding “speed cameras. They would catch all speeders. No need for a shoulder to pull drivers over to cite them. Ensure safety of law enforcement officers, because they don’t have to stand like sitting ducks, waiting to be killed by speeders.”

And Kent Argubright adds “if the goal is to have drivers maintain and not exceed the speed limit, and not just to issue tickets, then the State Police should assign patrols to drive back and forth at the speed limit. Officers in other patrol cars can still issue fines to those who pass them, but the huge majority will be constrained, which is the goal, I believe.”

AND STOP THE WYOMING SPEEDERS:

Meanwhile, Charlie emails “when does the city plan to address the excess speeding on Wyoming NE? It is a problem between Academy NE and Alameda NE; especially between Harper NE and Paseo NE.

“I drive this stretch several times a week, and almost every time experience cars going in excess of 60 mph in a 40 mph zone. Anything will help. A dummy police car, radar enforcement, cameras, etc.”

A spokesman for Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development says “we’re planning to add additional speed cameras in the future, but (new) locations have not yet been identified.”

And the Albuquerque Police Department recommends any resident having an issue with chronic speeding speak with their city councilor or officers at their neighborhood substation, attend Coffee with a Cop or call the non-emergency (505) 242-COPS number to share their concerns. Find contact information for your councilor, substation and Coffee with a Cop events at CABQ.gov.

