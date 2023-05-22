 Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals - Albuquerque Journal

Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals

By Tim Reynolds / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Carmelo Anthony, the star forward who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in his lone college season and went on to spend 19 years in the NBA, announced his retirement on Monday.

Anthony, who was not in the NBA this season, retires as the No. 9 scorer in league history.

Only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal scored more than Anthony — who finishes his career with 28,289 points.

“Now the time has come for me to say good-bye … to the game that gave me purpose and pride,” Anthony said in a videotaped message announcing his decision — one he called “bittersweet.”

Anthony’s legacy has long been secure: He ends his playing days after being selected as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history, a 10-time All-Star, a past scoring champion and a six-time All-NBA selection.

And while he never got to the NBA Finals — he only played in the conference finals once, with Denver against the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 — Anthony also knew what it was like to be a champion.

He was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2003 Final Four when he led Syracuse to the national championship, and he helped USA Basketball win Olympic gold three times — at Beijing in 2008, at London in 2012 and at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Anthony has played in 31 games in four appearances at the Olympics, the most of any U.S. men’s player ever. Anthony’s 37 points against Nigeria in the 2012 games is a USA Basketball men’s record at an Olympics, as are his 10 3-pointers from that game and his 13-for-13 effort from the foul line against Argentina in 2008.

“Carmelo Anthony is one of the NBA’s all-time great players and ambassadors,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “We congratulate him on a remarkable 19-year career and look forward to seeing him in the Hall of Fame.”

Anthony will remain part of international basketball for at least a few more months; Anthony is one of the ambassadors to the Basketball World Cup, FIBA’s biggest event, which will be held this summer in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

“I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and a dream of something more,” Anthony said. “But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me Carmelo Anthony.”

Anthony was drafted No. 3 overall by Denver in 2003, part of the star-studded class that included James at No. 1, Hall of Famer Chris Bosh at No. 4, and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade — he gets officially enshrined this summer — at No. 5.

Anthony will join them at the Hall of Fame before long. He averaged 22.5 points in his 19 seasons, spending the bulk of those years with Denver and the New York Knicks. Anthony has long raved about his time with the Knicks, and what it was like playing at Madison Square Garden, especially as a kid who was born in Brooklyn.

“The Garden,” Anthony said in 2014. “They call it The Mecca for a reason.”

Anthony also played for Portland, Oklahoma City, Houston and ended his career with the Lakers last season. He went unsigned this year, and now his retirement is official.

He said in his retirement address that he’s looking forward to watching the development of his son Kiyan, a highly rated high school shooting guard.

“People ask what I believe my legacy is,” Anthony said. “It’s not my feats on the court that come to mind, all the awards or praise. Because my story has always been more than basketball. My legacy, my son … I will forever continue through you. The time has come for you to carry this torch.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home » More News » Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid seeking optimistic contrast ...
More News
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- South ... NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott launched his presidential campaign on Monday, offering an optimistic message he hopes can contrast ...
2
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA ...
More News
Carmelo Anthony, the star forward who ... Carmelo Anthony, the star forward who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in his lone college season and went on to spend 19 years ...
3
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling ...
Health & Safety
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are set to meet at the White House at a pivotal moment as ...
4
Arizona, California and Nevada propose water cuts from Colorado ...
Around the Region
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Arizona, California and ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- Arizona, California and Nevada on Monday proposed a plan to significantly reduce their water use from the drought-stricken Colorado River over ...
5
An Iranian nuclear facility is so deep underground that ...
More News
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- ... DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Near a peak of the Zagros Mountains in central Iran, workers are building a nuclear facility so deep ...
6
Biden gets low ratings on economy, guns, immigration in ...
More News
WASHINGTON (AP) -- As President Joe ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- As President Joe Biden embarks on his reelection campaign, just 33% of American adults say they approve of his handling of ...
7
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian ...
AP Feeds
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) -- Ukrainian President ... HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern ...
8
Sean Penn, backing WGA strike, says AI dispute is ...
More News
CANNES, France (AP) -- Sean Penn ... CANNES, France (AP) -- Sean Penn strongly backed the current Hollywood screenwriters strike while speaking at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, saying the ...
9
In Cannes, Harrison Ford bids adieu to Indiana Jones
More News
CANNES, France (AP) -- As the ... CANNES, France (AP) -- As the Cannes Film Festival crowd stood in rapturous applause, a visibly moved Harrison Ford stood on the stage, trying ...