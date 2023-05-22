Vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters, oh my! All diets welcome at Bedrock Kitchen

Rhoby Schempp, the owner of Bedrock Kitchen, wants people to know her new restaurant isn’t named after “The Flintstones.”

“It’s the literal meaning of the word bedrock: a solid foundation,” Schempp said. “We’re basically trying to help you have a solid foundation to your day.”

That’s why the restaurant at 5333 4th NW, which specializes in grab-and-go meals, is open early for breakfast — the most important meal of the day. Schempp previously worked for Whole Foods, and drew inspiration from the grocery chain’s hot and cold prepackaged meals. Even people with a 30-minute lunch break, Schempp said, should be able to find delicious, healthy meals.

Schempp drew from her past in designing Bedrock Kitchen, which is wrapped in a vivid mural of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The daughter of a fine artist and a builder, Schempp wanted to bring art, architecture, and most importantly, good food, to her latest venture.

“I’m Italian,” Schempp said. “I love food.”

Schempp grew up eating fruit and veggies straight from the garden. She wanted everyone to be able to eat healthy meals, which is why Bedrock Kitchen caters to distinct audiences: vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters. There’s no danger of cross-contamination — the back of house features two kitchens, one meat-free and one meat-ful.

But the ingredients are the star, with Schempp and chef Ashley Heeren partnering with local farmers to deliver healthy meals and drinks, including fresh orange juice that customers can squeeze themselves using a European orange juicer. Schempp and Heeren designed the menu to adapt around the most common food allergies and sensitivities, including dairy, gluten, and sugar sensitivities for diabetics.

“I believe everybody should be able to eat clean,” Schempp said.

Heeren, who previously worked at The Farmacy and frenchish, will change the menu throughout the seasons to take advantage of the freshest produce.

“We should all be eating out of the ground,” Schempp said.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.