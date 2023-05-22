 Vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters, oh my! All diets welcome at Bedrock Kitchen

Vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters, oh my! All diets welcome at Bedrock Kitchen

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

From left, owner Rhoby Shempp and head chef Ashley Heeren, pose outside Bedrock Kitchen in Albuquerque. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Rhoby Schempp, the owner of Bedrock Kitchen, wants people to know her new restaurant isn’t named after “The Flintstones.”

“It’s the literal meaning of the word bedrock: a solid foundation,” Schempp said. “We’re basically trying to help you have a solid foundation to your day.”

That’s why the restaurant at 5333 4th NW, which specializes in grab-and-go meals, is open early for breakfast — the most important meal of the day. Schempp previously worked for Whole Foods, and drew inspiration from the grocery chain’s hot and cold prepackaged meals. Even people with a 30-minute lunch break, Schempp said, should be able to find delicious, healthy meals.

Schempp drew from her past in designing Bedrock Kitchen, which is wrapped in a vivid mural of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The daughter of a fine artist and a builder, Schempp wanted to bring art, architecture, and most importantly, good food, to her latest venture.

“I’m Italian,” Schempp said. “I love food.”

Mari Madrid, the vegan and vegetarian chef at Bedrock Kitchen, makes potato leak soup in the vegetarian-only kitchen at the restaurant. The restaurant has a separate kitchen for meat dishes. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Schempp grew up eating fruit and veggies straight from the garden. She wanted everyone to be able to eat healthy meals, which is why Bedrock Kitchen caters to distinct audiences: vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters. There’s no danger of cross-contamination — the back of house features two kitchens, one meat-free and one meat-ful.

But the ingredients are the star, with Schempp and chef Ashley Heeren partnering with local farmers to deliver healthy meals and drinks, including fresh orange juice that customers can squeeze themselves using a European orange juicer. Schempp and Heeren designed the menu to adapt around the most common food allergies and sensitivities, including dairy, gluten, and sugar sensitivities for diabetics.

“I believe everybody should be able to eat clean,” Schempp said.

Heeren, who previously worked at The Farmacy and frenchish, will change the menu throughout the seasons to take advantage of the freshest produce.

“We should all be eating out of the ground,” Schempp said.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Home » Business » Vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters, oh my! All diets welcome at Bedrock Kitchen

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Median sales price reaches all-time high in ABQ metro ...
ABQnews Seeker
After a drop-off in January, the ... After a drop-off in January, the median sales price for a single-family detached home has reached an all-time high — $344,040 in April for ...
2
The last ride: 46-year-old Bike Coop has closed
ABQnews Seeker
After moving from its original location ... After moving from its original location on Central, the Bike Coop has been selling wheels at 120 Yale SE since 2013.
3
NM Supreme Court denies motion to return PNM-Avangrid deal ...
Albuquerque News
In an order, the state supreme ... In an order, the state supreme court rejected a joint request by Avangrid, PNM and the Public Regulation Commission to remand the case back ...
4
El Pollo Loco coming to New Mexico
Business
El Pollo Loco, which has nearly ... El Pollo Loco, which has nearly 500 locations, has signed a new territory agreement for Northern Colorado, El Paso – and New Mexico
5
Albuquerque Athleta now open
Business
The first Albuquerque location of Athleta ... The first Albuquerque location of Athleta is currently open, with a grand opening scheduled for Tuesday. The new store is at 5815 Wyoming NE.
6
A recession in New Mexico? Economists give their views ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal interviewed three local experts ... The Journal interviewed three local experts to get their takes.
7
Fed economist: New Mexico job growth is strong despite ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Job growth has certainly slowed. But ... "Job growth has certainly slowed. But if you look at what it slowed down to, either in the U.S. or here in New Mexico, ...
8
Holtec granted license for spent nuclear fuel storage in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A federal agency granted a license ... A federal agency granted a license to Holtec for storage of spent nuclear fuel in southeastern New Mexico. But the future of the project ...
9
Vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters, oh my! All diets welcome ...
Business
Bedrock Kitchen caters to distinct audiences: ... Bedrock Kitchen caters to distinct audiences: vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters. There's no danger of cross-contamination — the back of house features two kitchens, one ...