 10 all-day breakfast burrito places in Albuquerque

10 all-day breakfast burrito places in Albuquerque

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Breakfast burritos are a staple in New Mexican cuisine and can be found at most places around town. Which restaurant has the best breakfast burrito is up for debate, but here’s a list of 10 burrito spots around town worth adding to that conversation.

This information was accurate as of May 30, 2023. Call ahead to ensure restaurant information hasn’t changed.

The Burrito Lady

A steak and potato burrito from the Burrito Lady at 938 Eubank Blvd. NE, May 24, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

The Burrito Lady is a hole in the wall you might miss if you’re not looking carefully. Owner Consuelo Flores started a business selling tamales at Christmas. Eventually, Flores was asked if she could make burritos as well. Two months later she was selling enough burritos to quit working as a waitress at Garduño’s and open the restaurant without taking out a business loan.

LOCATION: 938 Eubank Blvd. NE, 505-271-2268

HOURS: Closed Saturday-Monday; 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

New Mexico Beef Jerky Co

A chicharrones burrito with refried beans and green chile with a horchata from New Mexico Beef Jerky at 1425 Fourth St. NW May 24, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

Savory scents fill the air in this Southwest-style restaurant with wooden beams and vigas providing decorative support. In addition to the savory goods for sale, the shop has a coffee and tea bar with pastries and churros, which are made to order. Make sure to grab a horchata with your burrito because it’s got a spicy kick. The chicharrones are smoky and crispy and wrapped in a buttery tortilla. 

LOCATION: 1425 4th St. NW, 505-242-6121

HOURS: Closed Sunday and Monday; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Stufy’s Restaurant

Stufy’s located at 1311 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE May 24, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This restaurant is known for its savory sopaipillas stuffed with a variety of fillings ranging from a hamburger patty to apple pie with cheese and powered sugar. The burritos are sold a la carte in traditional options such as carne adovada, bean, cheese and red chile. 

LOCATIONS: 1107 Candelaria Road NW, 505-344-1207; 1311 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE, 505-299-1860; 930 Sunset Road SW, 505-242-2126

HOURS: Candelaria: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Closed Sunday

Juan Tabo: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Sunset Road: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday

Papa Frank’s

Owners Priscilla and Joey Gallegos prepare orders for customers at their restaurant, Papa Frank’s, 218 Marble Ave. NW May 24, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This restaurant —owned by a husband and wife Joey and Priscilla Gallegos — is built in what used to be Joey Gallegos’ grandfather’s house. Breakfast burritos are sold all day, but other breakfast options are available only in the morning.

LOCATION: 218 Marble Ave. NW, 505-842-8944

HOURS: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Perea’s New Mexican Restaurant

Perea’s New Mexican Restaurant at 1140 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE May 24, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This restaurant offers diner-style dining. Some people come to sit and enjoy a book with their meal.

LOCATION: 1140 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE, 505-293-0157

HOURS: 8 a.m.-1: 30 p.m. Daily

Mick’s Chile Fix

At this restaurant, the owners prioritize family time and are closed on the weekends. Burritos come hand-held or smothered and can be ordered a la carte or as combo plates with rice, beans, cheese and a tortilla.

LOCATION: 3351 Candelaria Road, 505-881-2233

HOURS: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; closed Saturday-Sunday

El Sabor De Juarez

Customers eat lunch at El Sabor De Juarez, 3527 Gibson Blvd. SE May 24, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This restaurant lets you travel across the border without leaving the city. The walls are brightly colored and are adorned with beautiful scenic paintings. The burritos range from a simple bean burrito to a desebrada burrito, which is brisket with sautéed onions, tomatoes and jalapeños.

LOCATION: 3527 Gibson Blvd. SE

HOURS: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Burrito Express

This restaurant has been serving homemade New Mexican food for more than 30 years. Burritos are customizable or pick from the large menu of options such as the Ultimate Asado, vegetarian or huevos rancheros burrito to name a few.

LOCATIONS: 3500 Menaul Blvd. NE, 505-881-5111; 5659 Jefferson St. NE, 505-717-1143; 141 Osuna Road NW, 1592 Sara Road SE, 505-896-1592

HOURS: 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday

Cecilia’s Cafe

This restaurant was featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. The establishment has a Firemen’s Burrito stuffed with carne adovada, eggs, hash brown, chicharron, bacon, sausage, beans and topped with red or green chile.

LOCATION: 230 6th St. SW, 505-243-7070

HOURS: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday

Stripes Burrito Co.

Stripes Burrito Co. at 801 Juan Tabo NE

This restaurant donates a portion of its net proceeds to the Veterans Affairs Hospital. In addition to the traditional New Mexican flavors, the burrito options include corned beef, vegetarian, bean and papita.

LOCATIONS: 2204 Menaul NE, 505-881-5151; 5211 Gibson SE, 505-265-9200; 801 Juan Tabo NE, 505-308-5194; 2505 Wyoming NE, 505-369-1324; 6121 Lomas NE, 505-835-5240; 2510 Southern NE in Rio Rancho, 505-565-5351

HOURS: 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

