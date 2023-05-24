Albuquerque Journal Business Outlook: Pitchin In

Rotary Club announces grant recipients

The Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Sol has announced the second group of recipients from its Don Chalmers Memorial Grant Program, which was started in 2020 by the president of the club, establishing his “2020 vision” to reach $1,000,000 over the next 20 years, according to a release.

Charities eligible for the grant submitted applications that were reviewed by Rotary Del Sol Club Board and the Del Sol Foundation Board.

The grant recipients are:

• Albuquerque Museum Foundation – $9000

• Beds4Kidz – $19,000

• Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation – $9000

• Global Give-A-Book – $19,000

• New Mexico BioPark Society – $9000

• Talking Talons Youth Leadership – $9000

Burger chain launches community program

Blake’s Lotaburger has announced its new community impact program LOTA Heart, according to a news release.

“At Blake’s Lotaburger, we support our employees and the neighborhoods we serve,” said Brian Rule, president of Blake’s Lotaburger in a statement.

“We created the LOTA Heart program to help make a difference in the communities where our employees live and work because no one knows these neighborhoods better than them. Serving the community is a wonderful way to help manage the stresses associated with work and life. Through this program, our team members can mentally and emotionally recharge by providing service to those in need.”

Blake’s Lotaburger corporate employees donated their time working in the warehouse at Roadrunner Food Bank and were joined by office employees from New Mexico United.

LOTA Heart also supported HopeWorks, an Albuquerque-based nonprofit working to end homelessness, by working at the organization’s day shelter providing meals to those in need.