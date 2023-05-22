 New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority receives $1.3M for weatherization - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority receives $1.3M for weatherization

By ABQJournal News Staff

 

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) recently received an additional $1,300,000 in funding from New Mexico Gas Company for the New Mexico Energy$mart Weatherization Program. This program aims to offer energy-saving installations and home modifications to homeowners or renters, without any associated costs. The New Mexico Energy$mart Weatherization Program has assisted thousands of New Mexicans to reduce energy costs and improve health and safety conditions while also providing peace of mind. The additional New Mexico Gas Company funding will allow even more New Mexicans access to this valuable resource.

Eligibility is determined by household income. For example, a household of four can earn up to $60,000 annually to qualify. Priority is given to households experiencing a high energy burden, families with children under the age of 5, individuals aged 60 and above, and people with disabilities.

MFA has administered the NM Energy$mart Weatherization Program since 1997. The program leverages other funding sources in combination with the initial U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) funds. Leveraging other funding sources “allows the accomplishment of more improvements on a home. Most funding sources have limits, rules, stipulations, etc. The more funding sources used, the fewer limitations if used properly,” said Troy Cucchiara, the Green Initiative Manager.

Program funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CSLFRF), the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), El Paso Electric, the State of New Mexico and most recently $1,300,000 from New Mexico Gas Company.

Over the last five years, MFA has allocated an average of $10,092 per weatherized home and completed 690 units annually. MFA expects to provide $14,000 per home and complete 1,100 units in the coming year.

After a home becomes fully weatherized, the household can expect a 27% energy savings which equates to an annual savings of $210-$250 for the homeowner.

During the annual NM Energy$mart Weatherization Day in 2022, an emotional beneficiary of the program shared her heartfelt gratitude for the program. She expressed how much the assistance to her mother’s home meant to her and her family, stating, “I can’t explain how much the program has changed our lives – my mom’s life. She is warm and she is safe.”

“This is the goal of the program,” said Executive Director and CEO Isidoro Hernandez. “To make an impact on the lives of the most vulnerable families in New Mexico so that they receive the assistance they need to be safe and reduce costs so the money can be spent on other necessities.”

For more information, please visit: https://housingnm.org/home-repair-and-energy-efficiency/energymart-weatherization-assistance

Home » Business » Outlook » New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority receives $1.3M for weatherization

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Albuquerque local business profile: Frank's Supply Company Inc.
ABQnews Seeker
It started with getting people the ... It started with getting people the equipment they need to successfully complete a task and, seventy years later, that's still what the company Frank ...
2
New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority receives $1.3M for weatherization
From the newspaper
Funds from NM Gas Company are ... Funds from NM Gas Company are for energy-saving effort
3
Advance care planning volunteers can help think through your ...
From the newspaper
SOLUTION: "Having the conversation ahead of ... SOLUTION: "Having the conversation ahead of time enables everyone to get on the same page. The patient's wishes are heard by the medical team ...
4
What if your history class was all about you?
From the newspaper
OPINION: This class positively affects the ... OPINION: This class positively affects the high school, creating meaningful change by making school more relatable and accessible and inspiring young adults to continue ...
5
AI haunted by doomsday science fiction
ABQnews Seeker
One of the first movies that ... One of the first movies that comes to mind where the AIs take over humanity is "Colossus the Forbin Project," a 1970 ‘shocker'.
6
An unlikely space traveler: Meet New Mexico's Jamila Gilbert
ABQnews Seeker
When Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity rockets ... When Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity rockets into suborbit later this week, the spaceship will be carrying a diverse crew of mission specialists, among them ...
7
In a first, THOR microwave weapon downs drone swarm
From the newspaper
It’s the first time THOR successfully ... It’s the first time THOR successfully downed multiple targets simultaneously rather than a single incoming drone during a test demonstration.
8
Breakfast chat: Heinrich and Martinez talk early childhood education ...
From the newspaper
Heinrich said: "New Mexico is a ... Heinrich said: "New Mexico is a state with enough structural challenges that if all levels of government aren't working together and really trying to ...
9
Violence in NM and the South - the correlation
ABQnews Seeker
As documented in the last column, ... As documented in the last column, Southern states and New Mexico still have some of the nation's highest rates for both traffic deaths and ...