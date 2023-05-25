Hires, promotions: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefcase

WELCOME

Nichole Dominguez-Chávez has been named principal of Holy Ghost Catholic School. Dominguez-Chávez brings experience both in the public and Catholic school sector. She has a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and a post-master’s Certificate in Educational Leadership all from the University of New Mexico.

Annalee Bradley has been named vice president of human resources for Sandia Area Federal Credit Union. Bradley brings more than 15 years’ experience working in various industries including health care and food distribution. Bradley graduated from the University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management and holds both Society for Human Resource Management-Senior Certified Professional and Senior Professional in Human Resources certifications.

John Siedlecki has joined American Society of Radiologic Technologists as the organizational and technical trainer. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University and a master’s degree from University of Phoenix. Siedlecki has led training initiatives for companies such as eBay and Wells Fargo Securities. He is originally from Long Island.

Natalyn Sanchez has joined American Society of Radiologic Technologists as a member services specialist. Sanchez has more than 10 years experience in customer service. She served in several positions at Nusenda Credit Union including member service representative, lending officer and digital services technician. She was also a technical support representative at T-Mobile. Sanchez graduated from PIMA Medical Institute’s pharmacy technician certificate program and successfully passed the National Pharmacy Technician Certification Examination.

Craig Barkdull has been named director of sales and marketing for the Albuquerque Convention Center. Barkdull brings more than 15 years of sales and marketing experience. Prior to his role at Albuquerque Convention Center, Barkdull served as the director of sales and marketing and a member of the executive committee for Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel, California. Barkdull received dual bachelor’s degrees from Northern Arizona University’s School of Communication followed by a master’s degree from Chapman University’s Argyros School of Business and Economics. His prior background also includes agency experience working with city, state and community-based organizations throughout southern California and Nevada as well as custom-compounded pharmaceutical sales and marketing.

APPLAUSE

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union and ARNIA Foundation announced three scholarship awardees:

– Carson Padilla — recipient of the Vigil Bullying Prevention Scholarship. Carson’s essay focused on the Natural Helpers Group that he is currently involved with at his high school in Farmington. The group focuses on anti-bullying and suicide prevention.

– Mayra Olivas — recipient of the Concern for Community Scholarship. Olivas took notice of the increased trash and litter in her rural agricultural community and how this impacted the livestock living nearby. She organized a community clean-up day where neighbors, friends, and family came together to collect two 50-gallon bags of trash in addition to larger items.

– Maya Leitka — recipient of the Create a Business Plan Scholarship. Leitka’s submission thoroughly outlined her plan for a nonprofit organization in conjunction with New Mexico’s Women, Infants, and Children Program, specifically aimed toward combating diaper insecurity.

Each year U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union and ARNIA Foundation award three $2,000 scholarships to students entering or attending an accredited two – or four-year college or university.

Karen Kinman, scientific publications associate editor for the American Society of Radiologic Technologists, has won the 2023 Council of Science Editors scholarship. Kinman was selected from more than 20 applicants and received $1,500 to attend CSE’s annual meeting in Toronto in May. In addition, she received a one-year council membership and has been paired with a mentor through the CSE Mentorship Program. Kinman has two bachelor’s degrees from Texas A&M University. She is a board-certified editor in the life sciences.

BULLETIN BOARD

Activate NM will host a fireside chat virtual event with the New Mexico BIPOC Entrepreneurs Initiative from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. This free event will feature presentations and a panel from New Mexican BIPOC entrepreneurs including:

– Monica Jojola — founder and chief executive officer of Montech Incorporated

– Ray Quintana — global president of Devvio Inc. and managing director and co-founder at Devvio VC the Corporate Evergreen ESG Impact Fund

– Chad Cooper — founder of One Hope Financial Institution

– Andy Lim — current leader of Addmi

– Dr. Kristina Trujillo — founder of T-Neuro Pharma

– Kulmeet Singh — founder of Twistle

– Michael Davis — founder and chief executive of Merek Security Solutions

The event is free, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Register: https://tinyurl.com/394ajjcv

The Del Norte Rotary Club of Albuquerque will host a meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Uptown Sheraton, 2600 Louisiana NE. Rob Martinez will be the guest speaker. A native New Mexican and a graduate of the University of New Mexico with a bachelor’s in International Business Management, Martinez went on to pursue his interest in New Mexican culture and history at UNM, earning a master’s degree in Latin American history, with an emphasis on church, cultural, and social practices of the Spanish Colonial period in New Mexico. He worked 14 years as a research historian, analyzing archived documents for research and publishing projects about the Crypto-Jewish phenomenon in New Mexico and the Caribbean. He was deputy state historian of New Mexico for six years before becoming state historian in 2019. Rob has performed musically throughout New Mexico, and on multiple occasions has presented music and New Mexican culture at the Smithsonian Folk Life Festival in Washington, D.C., the National Education Association’s National Heritage Fellowship Awards and also at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. . The event is open to the public. The cost is $27, RSVP to secretary5520@gmail.com.