Former Lobo Hullaby found dead, family says

Jaden Hullaby, a tight end and running back for the University of New Mexico football team in 2022, has been found dead after being reported missing, according to a social media post from his brother.

Hullaby, 21, was first reported missing by family over the weekend. A cause of death has not been reported, and it is not yet clear where Hullaby was found.

“Forever living through big brudda,” Landon Hullaby posted via Twitter on Monday morning, with pictures of him and Hullaby attached. “I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King.

Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King 🕊️💔 LLJAY pic.twitter.com/K16l1jSqBX — Lando Hullaby.🌵 (@_Lhull22_) May 22, 2023

New Mexico football released a statement on Monday offering condolences to Hullaby and his family following Landon’s post.

“The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby,” New Mexico football tweeted on Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him.”

A Dallas native, Hullaby attended Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas before spending two years at the University of Texas at Austin. He transferred to New Mexico in June 2022, appearing in eight games in his lone season with the Lobos.

Hullaby announced his intentions to re-enter the transfer portal on December 9. At the time of his death, he had not committed to another school.

A person who identified himself on Twitter as Hullaby’s uncle (@MrHullaby35) first announced on Sunday family members had not heard from the former Lobo since Thursday and asked for help finding his location.

“Jaden has been missing since Friday evening,” he posted on Sunday. “We can’t track any of his devices. His last known location and time was in Dallas, West Bound I-30 at 6:23 p.m. That’s not him at all! He always answers calls.”

This is a developing story with more updates to come.