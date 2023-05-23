Zia Pueblo wins national competition to claim best tasting water in the nation

Residents of Zia Pueblo have a unique bragging right — the best tasting water in the country.

The Pueblo is the first tribal organization to take gold in the Annual Great American Water Taste Test, which took place at the 24th Rural Water Rally in Washington D.C. in mid-May, according to a news release.

Zia first competed in the Best Tasting Drinking Water in New Mexico, and after winning that, went on to compete at the national level against water systems from 44 other states.

Bohannan Huston, Inc. sponsored the trip to the nation’s capital so that Anthony Toribio, Patrick Shije and Marlen Pino could make it to D.C. to accept the award on behalf of the Pueblo. The Pueblo is located about 45 minutes northwest of Albuquerque.

The release added Zia Pueblo’s Community Water System was founded in 1970. Prior to that, the community used hand pumps and windmills to draw water.