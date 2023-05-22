 Bear spotted roaming the streets of New Mexico town - Albuquerque Journal

Bear spotted roaming the streets of New Mexico town

By Vince Rodriguez / KOAT-TV

A screen grab shows footage of a bear spotted roaming the streets of Farmington this weekend. (Farmington Police Department via KOAT-TV)

A small bear was found roaming the streets of Farmington on Sunday morning, Journal partner KOAT-TV reports.

Farmington Police say a concerned person reported a bear sighting near the Walmart. Police say the bear was later observed running toward a hotel and restaurant before going into the parking lot of a mall.

New Mexico Game and Fish officers were called, but police say the bear was not found after officials lost sight of the animal.

The most recent sighting of the bear was near Farmington Fire Station #2. Police say they are continuing to monitor the situation.

Police are urging anyone who sees the bear to contact authorities.

