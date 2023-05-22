Albuquerque Business Events for this week

SCORE Albuquerque will host its workshop titled “Ask the Expert Q&A: Business Funding” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Ed Vigil, SCORE funding and financing expert, will answer questions regarding business funding such as growing a company, bank loans and business funding alternative financing options in this Q&A-style workshop. This workshop is free; register at score.org/albuquerque/event/ask-expert-qa-business-funding-5232023.

PNM, the largest energy provider in New Mexico, will host its first small and mid-size business fair. The free event is an opportunity to engage with PNM experts to provide feedback and input on how we can better serve our small and mid-size business needs. The fair is set for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 1– 5 P.M. at the Albuquerque Marriott Uptown, 2101 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque

A PANEL OF STATE EXPERTS will discuss the pressing issue of access to behavioral health care services, substance abuse, and provider workforce shortages across the state. The panel, on Wednesday, May 24, will explore how policymakers, health professionals, and other stakeholders can work together to meet the behavioral health needs in our state.

Dr. Darcie Robran-Marquez, chief medical officer for Molina Healthcare of New Mexico, will host the virtual panel, with a keynote from Acting Human Services Department Secretary Kari Armijo. The panel will be moderated by Pat Davis, president of Albuquerque City Council and newspaper publisher.

The following panelists will share insights and discuss solutions to improve behavioral health outcomes in New Mexico:

Dr. Jennifer Schneider, assistant professor and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, UNM College of Nursing Psychiatric Mental Health program; Paul Tucker, founding president, Turning Point Recovery Center; Terry Randolph, chief program officer, Pyx Health.

Zoom link will be provided upon RSVP.

Event: Wednesday, May 24, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. MT

RSVP: MolinaCares.com/NMPanel