 APD Open Space officers find camps in bosque - Albuquerque Journal

APD Open Space officers find camps in bosque

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

A camp Albuquerque Police Department Open Space officers found in the bosque. (Courtesy APD)

Albuquerque Police Department Open Space Collateral officers on patrol along the Rio Grande found signs of 10 encampments and one person inside a tent in the bosque over the weekend.

Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman, said the officers were patrolling on foot, by boat and by horse and found the encampments south of Central.

He said they found one person and arrested him on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a history of battery on a peace officer.

That man, 31-year-old Carlos Diaz, was also charged with misdemeanor unlawful camping but the case was dismissed because the state declined to prosecute.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, officers found Diaz, who only speaks Spanish, inside a tent next to a white sheet and a motorcycle just south of Bridge on the west side of the river. They asked him to come out of the tent and he did so with his hands up.

When asked if he had any warrants for his arrest, Diaz said he did and — after it was confirmed — he was arrested.

Gallegos said the officers also checked the area near La Vega and Arenal SW and possibly other locations as well. He said they found several encampments but did not come into contact with anyone else since “many of the people who stay at the camps leave during the day and return in the evening.”

Officers provided GPS coordinates to the Parks Department which will coordinate the additional response, Gallegos said.

“They want to ensure nothing is inadvertently damaged, like trees, during clean-up,” he said. “For this operation, they are delayed with the clean-up because there is so much water in the bosque and several camps are on dry patches of land near a lot of water.”

Gallegos didn’t answer questions about where the people who are staying in the camps will be directed to go or what will happen to their belongings.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD Open Space officers find camps in bosque

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Ex-La Cueva, UNM star Garver coming to Isotopes Park ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mitch Garver is coming back to ... Mitch Garver is coming back to Albuquerque to jump-start his 2023 baseball season. The former La Cueva High and the University of New Mexico ...
2
Sex-trafficking victim claims Albuquerque motel ignored pleas for help, ...
ABQnews Seeker
The woman "recalls making eye contact ... The woman "recalls making eye contact with this clerk, hoping that would stress her desperation," the lawsuit states, but to no avail.
3
Lobo basketball adds versatile graduate transfer forward for coming ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two time All-Southland Conference player Isaac ... Two time All-Southland Conference player Isaac Mushila has transferred to UNM, adding to a strong Lobo basketball recruiting class.
4
APD Open Space officers find camps in bosque
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department Open Space Collateral ... Albuquerque Police Department Open Space Collateral officers on patrol along the Rio Grande found signs of 10 encampments and one person inside a tent ...
5
'Don't let your guard down': This year’s fire season ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is now in the ... New Mexico is now in the midst of its fire season — a season that has become longer and more intense over the past ...
6
Woman suspected in carjacking outside West Side Dion’s arrested ...
ABQnews Seeker
After a brief chase on Interstate ... After a brief chase on Interstate 40 followed by a SWAT standoff at a West Side intersection Monday morning, Albuquerque Police Department officers arrested ...
7
Albuquerque Business Events for this week
ABQnews Seeker
A PANEL OF NEW MEXICO EXPERTS ... A PANEL OF NEW MEXICO EXPERTS will discuss the pressing issue of access to behavioral health care services.
8
Bear spotted roaming the streets of New Mexico town
ABQnews Seeker
A small bear was found roaming ... A small bear was found roaming the streets of Farmington on Sunday morning, Journal partner KOAT-TV reports.
9
In time for Memorial Day: Do's and Don'ts to ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Quick, get the bug spray, I ... "Quick, get the bug spray, I think it went that-a-way!"    This line fro ...