Football: A ‘Prime cut’ has agreed to beef up the University of New Mexico offensive line

By Sean Reider | Journal Staff Writer

Offensive tackle Travis Gray, listed at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds, announced his intentions to transfer to New Mexico on Monday via social media. He marks the Lobos’ first addition since nine players transferred out during the spring portal window.

An Aurora, Colorado native, Gray lettered four years at Cherokee Trail High School on his way to being rated as a composite three-star prospect and top-10 recruit out of Colorado. He committed to the University of Colorado-Boulder over offers from Maryland Arizona, Arizona State and San Diego State, following in the footsteps of his father, LaMarr, a former outside linebacker for the Buffaloes from 1986-90.

 

Gray did not log any game action his freshman year and was one of the Buffaloes’ unprecedented 47 departures this spring, part of the efforts of new coach Deion Sanders — also known as Coach Prime — to drastically reshape Colorado’s roster.

According to an April story from The Athletic, Gray was the last of five offensive linemen “cut” to make space for Sanders’ choice of talent.

“I was like, ‘Oh, God.’ I saw the mean mug in (Sanders) face,” Gray told The Athletic. “He told me, ‘You’re 6-foot-8, 320 pounds. I know in my heart of hearts a school is going to pick you up in the portal when you enter. Make your weaknesses your strengths and keep progressing. I hope you have a great future, it just won’t be here at the University of Colorado.'”

More from Gray’s interview with The Athletic: “We believed in him and his methods, and even though he told us he was bringing his (Louis Vuitton luggage, referencing Sanders’ chosen players) with him and suggested we all transfer, we all still stuck with him until we all got cut on Sunday. He’s trying to do his own thing and make his own team. It’ll be a whole new team, and I hope he has what he’s looking for.”

Gray was not available for comment when reached by the Journal.

Along with Georgetown transfer Sam Telesa and Iowa Central CC transfer Reese Steele, Gray is set to join an offensive

