Production of ‘Duster’ suspended in NM as union workers support writer’s strike

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has made its way to New Mexico.

On Monday, production of the Max series “Duster” was suspended.

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and Teamsters members in Albuquerque refused to cross the picket lines in support of the WGA members on strike nationwide.

The strike has been going on for 21 days and picketing is taking place across the country.

In Albuquerque, IATSE and Teamster members gathered in the Southeast Heights on Monday.

IATSE leadership reminded picketers that they are picketing companies, not people.

The WGA strike began was prompted by the economic pressures of the streaming era on the film and TV industry.

TV and film writers are picketing for better pay. The union is seeking higher minimum pay, more writers per show and shorter exclusive contracts, among other demands — all conditions it says have been diminished in the content boom driven by streaming.

“Duster” began filming in April in Albuquerque, Moriarty, Belen, Gallup, Sandia Pueblo and Laguna Pueblo areas. It is slated to stream on Max, which used to be known as HBO Max.

The series stars Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson. Rounding out the cast is Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson.

The series is a crime drama set in 1972 where the first Black female FBI agent, played by Hilson, ventures to the Southwest and recruits a gutsy getaway driver, played by Holloway, in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate.

“Duster” is executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Morgan, and Rachel Rusch Rich.

Abrams and Morgan wrote the first two episodes that Steph Green directed and executive produced. The Warner Bros. Television series’ first season will run for eight episodes.

According to IATSE, the picketing will continue until further notice.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, they don’t comment on union issues.