Sports Speak Up! On Unser Racing Museum, turquoise on Lobo and NIL

SAD NEWS to hear that the Unser Racing Museum is leaving Albuquerque. The Unser family helped put our city on the map. Bobby and Al Sr. and were born in Albuquerque and spent their lives here. So many memories from them and Al, Jr. at the Indy 500. Possibly the family decided that if there was going to be controversy regarding public money being spent for a new facility that they would put an end to it by moving the museum? “Visit the Unser Racing Museum in Lincoln, Nebraska.” It just doesn’t have a good ring to it. Albuquerque and New Mexico lose again.

— JJ

I’M ALL FOR the suggestion by “UNM Alum” to re-emblazon turquoise on the softball uniforms. In fact, turquoise should be on all UNM sports uniforms. Why do we have red (cherry) and white (silver) which are confusingly similar to our rivals downstate who have—guess what? — red and white. Go for it — turquoise.

— Old Town Pete

SO IT (TOOK) Brittney Griner almost a year in a Russian prison for her to realize that standing for our National Anthem might be the right thing to do. What a hypocrite!

— Bob, UNM Area

IT WOULD COST people $20 a month to help out UNM in some NIL deals as opposed to $40 a game to watch a soccer team where their most amazing accolade every season is a tie.

— JRM, Corrales