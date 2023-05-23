 Russia fights alleged incursion from Ukraine for 2nd day, reports more drone attacks - Albuquerque Journal

Russia fights alleged incursion from Ukraine for 2nd day, reports more drone attacks

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops and security forces fought for a second day Tuesday against an alleged cross-border raid that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian military saboteurs but which Kyiv portrayed as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region on the Ukraine border, said forces continued to sweep the rural area around the town of Graivoron, where the alleged attack on Monday took place. Ten civilians were wounded in the attack, he said, and one died during evacuation.

Gladkov urged residents of the area who evacuated on Monday to stay put and not come back to their homes just yet. “We will let you know immediately … when it is safe,” Gladkov said. “Security agencies are carrying out all the necessary actions. We’re waiting for the counterterrorism operation to be over.”

It was impossible to independently verify who was behind the attack or what its aims were, and disinformation has been one of the weapons of the almost 15-month war.

While it is not the first time Russia has alleged an incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs, it is the first time the operation to counter the raid has continued for a second day, highlighting the struggles Moscow is facing amid its bogged-down invasion of Ukraine and embarrassing the Kremlin.

The British Defense Ministry said Russian security forces “highly likely” clashed with partisans in at least three locations within Belgorod.

“Russia is facing an increasingly serious multi-domain security threat in its border regions, with losses of combat aircraft, improvised explosive device attacks on rail lines, and now direct partisan action,” it said in a tweet on Tuesday.

In addition to the alleged incursion, Gladkov reported multiple drone attacks on Graivoron and other settlements of the Belgorod region on Monday night. The attacks resulted in no casualties, but damaged buildings and caused a fire. On Tuesday morning, two more drones were shot down by the region’s air defense systems.

According to Gladkov, an elderly woman died during evacuation, and two more people were wounded “in the settlements the enemy entered.” That brought the total number of those wounded during the attack to 10.

Gladkov first reported on Monday afternoon that a Ukrainian Armed Forces saboteur group entered Graivoron, a town about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border with Ukraine. The town also came under Ukrainian artillery fire, he said.

He later announced a counterterrorist operation in the area, and said that authorities were imposing special controls, including personal document checks, and stopping the work of companies that use “explosives, radioactive, chemically and biologically hazardous substances.”

Ukrainian officials blamed the incident on Russian guerrilla groups bent on changes at the Kremlin. Ukraine intelligence representative Andrii Cherniak said Russian citizens belonging to murky groups calling themselves the Russian Volunteer Corps and the “Freedom of Russia” Legion were behind the assault.

The Russian Volunteer Corps claimed in a Telegram post it had crossed the border into Russia again, after claiming to have breached the border in early March.

The Russian Volunteer Corps describes itself as “a volunteer formation fighting on Ukraine’s side.” Little is known about the group, and it is not clear if it has any ties with the Ukrainian military. The same is true for the “Freedom of Russia” Legion.

The Belgorod region in southwest Russia, just like its neighboring Bryansk region and several others, has witnessed sporadic spillover from the 15-month war, with its border towns and villages regularly coming under shelling and drone attacks.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Home » AP Feeds » Russia fights alleged incursion from Ukraine for 2nd day, reports more drone attacks

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Russia fights alleged incursion from Ukraine for 2nd day, ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The Russian ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The Russian military and security forces were continuing on Tuesday to fend off an alleged incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs first ...
2
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian ...
AP Feeds
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) -- Ukrainian President ... HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern ...
3
Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia fired ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia fired 30 cruise missiles against different parts of Ukraine early Thursday in the latest nighttime test of Ukrainian air ...
4
Ukraine says it downed Russian hypersonic missiles during 'exceptional' ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian air ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian air defenses, bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied systems, thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv early Tuesday, shooting down ...
5
UK pledges attack drones, more missiles as Ukraine's Zelenskyy ...
AP Feeds
LONDON (AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr ... LONDON (AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the British government at the end of a whirlwind European tour Monday to join a 'fighter ...
6
Paw and order: Courthouse dog retires after 70 (dog) ...
ABQnews Seeker
After 10 years on the job ... After 10 years on the job — 70 in dog years — black Labrador and courthouse dog Cassie has worked her last day. For ...
7
Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis at Vatican and seeks backing ...
AP Feeds
ROME (AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr ... ROME (AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had private talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, later saying he sought support for ...
8
'Chonkosaurus,' plump Chicago snapping turtle captured on video, goes ...
AP Feeds
Footage of a plump snapping turtle ... Footage of a plump snapping turtle relaxing along a Chicago waterway has gone viral after the man who filmed the well-fed reptile marveled at ...
9
New Mexico officials: FEMA delays lead to mistrust among ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Every day that passes without compensation ... 'Every day that passes without compensation to the victims delays their ability to begin rebuilding after losing so much.'