 Albuquerque school reports about $100,000 worth of vandalism - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque school reports about $100,000 worth of vandalism

By Nick Catlin / KOAT-TV

The Albuquerque Bilingual Academy experienced a break-in that resulted in damages across the school. The damages are estimated to be $100,000, Journal partner KOAT-TV reports.

The school shared video of the people they think caused the damage. They said Sunday afternoon, people broke into the building and destroyed equipment, musical instruments, and spread paint.

The fire alarms were also set off before the suspects left the scene. Kyle Hunt, the director of operations at the school, said it’s believed these people are repeat offenders at the academy.

“We did have a prior break in two weeks before where our music building was broken into and we had some instruments smashed,” Hunt said. “We believe those same suspects are the same ones that returned. This time they gained access to the property by lifting up garage doors through brute force.”

The school said it will be upgrading its security systems as a result of the recent break-ins.

