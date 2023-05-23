 Albuquerque-based wrestling organization puts on first show - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque-based wrestling organization puts on first show

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Workers set up a ring ahead of Duke City Championship Wrestling show May 25 inside the El Rey Theater. (Courtesy of Duke City Championship Wrestling)

Professional wrestlers will enter the ring at El Rey Theater on Thursday as Duke City Championship Wrestling hosts its first wrestling match of the season.

Fred Slow, promoter for the group, said this is the first Albuquerque pro-wrestling organization in operation since 2019.

Slow and industry veteran and wrestler Joe Singer — stage name Hobo Hanks — began planning an Albuquerque-based pro-wresting organization before the pandemic, and are now able to create the experience they want for fans.

The event will consist of 16 wrestlers — Hobo Hank will lead 11 other locals against the four challengers hailing from Amarillo, led by wrestler Charlie 50.

Fred Slow is promoter of Duke City Championship Wrestling, the first Albuquerque-based wrestling organization since 2019. (Courtesy of Duke City Championship Wrestling)

Slow said the YMCA will be running the concessions as a fundraiser for its programs.

He said Duke City Championship Wrestling aims to host wrestling matches monthly for the first year.

“We’re going to roughly go every third Thursday,” he said.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the bell will ring at 7:30 p.m. kicking off the event. Afterward, there will be a meet and greet at Insideout for those 21 or older.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door of the El Rey Theater,  622 Central Ave. Price ranges from $20 for standing to $35 for VIP seating.

