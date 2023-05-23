 DA's office: No charges to be filed against NMSU players, administrators after shooting that left UNM student dead - Albuquerque Journal

DA’s office: No charges to be filed against NMSU players, administrators after shooting that left UNM student dead

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Security footage appears to show Brandon Travis and Michael Peake exchanging gunfire outside Coronado Hall last month on the University of New Mexico campus. (New Mexico State Police)

No charges will be filed against any current or former New Mexico State University basketball players or administrators in connection with a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico’s campus last year, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

Last November, former Aggie player Mike Peake shot and killed a UNM student after Peake was lured to campus by a female student and then jumped by three male students. Police have said the UNM students were retaliating over a fight that Peake was involved in during the Lobo-Aggie football game earlier that fall.

Several NMSU students went to UNM’s campus after the shooting and police later collected evidence — including the gun and a tablet Peake had at the time of the shooting — from coaches on the staff.

Greg Heiar, the coach of the men’s basketball team at the time, was later fired for cause in the wake of a hazing scandal on the team.

Nancy Laflin, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, said the decision not to charge Peake was made under the prior district attorney.

She said the office’s review of the case led to the decision that no other people will be charged in connection with the shooting.

“While their lack of cooperation after the shooting certainly did not help to further the investigation, this behavior does not appear to meet the legal standard of criminal obstruction or tampering with evidence,” Laflin said in an email. “Should any new information surface that could impact this decision, we may reconsider.”

Laflin said prosecutors determined that Peake acted in self defense.

Season in shambles: A timeline of NMSU men’s basketball program in 2022-2023

