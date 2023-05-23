 Farmington Strong: Here's how to help families affected by deadly shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Farmington Strong: Here’s how to help families affected by deadly shooting

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

The San Juan Medical Foundation has organized a fund to aid the families of the shooting victims of last week’s tragedy when an 18-year-old walked down a neighborhood street shooting randomly before he was shot and killed by Farmington Police.

“All of the funds collected are charitable and will provide direct financial assistance to those who were impacted by this tragedy,” the group said on its Facebook page.

Donations can be made directly online, by sending donations to P.O. Box 110 Farmington, NM 87499 or in-person at 730 S. Lake, Farmington.

Be sure to include “Farmington Strong” in the memo line.

The shooting — which took place late Monday morning last week — lasted 10 minutes. Beau Wilson, 18, shot and killed three women and injured six others including two officers, before he was killed in a shootout with responding officers.

The three women who lost their lives were Melody Ivie, her mother Gwendolyn Schofield and Shirley Voita. 

