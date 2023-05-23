 Jobs in New Mexico: Unemployment rate unchanged, but jobs added in April - Albuquerque Journal

Jobs in New Mexico: Unemployment rate unchanged, but jobs added in April

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

 (Robert F. Bukaty, AP File) 

New Mexico’s unemployment remained unchanged in April but preliminary unemployment numbers suggest the state added nearly 3,000 workers over the prior month.

The unemployment rate last month was 3.5%, the same as it was in March and January, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. In February, the rate had jumped slightly to 3.6% before decreasing slightly over the next two months.

But early data shows that the number of people employed in New Mexico in April stands at 922,587 – higher than March’s number by nearly 3,000. The most recent employment data, which is subject to slight changes because it’s still preliminary, keeps with the state’s continued rise of workers in the labor force.

In January, for instance, 914,260 people were unemployed – which means last month’s employment number is an increase of more than 8,000 people. Since January of last year, that number of workers employed hovered above 900,000, something jobs experts have noted in describing New Mexico’s strong job growth following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% from 3.5% in March. The number of jobs added last month nationally stood at more than 250,000, which is a drop from last year but the number continues to be concerning to economists because inflation remains high. Many point out that a good labor market also makes it tough for inflation to ease.

In New Mexico, total nonfarm employment – which excludes private household employees, farm workers, proprietors and those that are self-employed – increased by 2.1% from the same time last year, data shows.

Goods-producing industries in the state added about 1,200 jobs from March to April and private service-providing industries added about 900 jobs. But data suggests that jobs in government – which include local, state and federal workers – saw a decrease of 1,000 workers month over month.

The unemployment rate in Bernalillo County, which isn’t seasonally adjusted, dropped to 2.7% last month, according to NMDWS. In Santa Fe County, the unemployment rate was 2.6% – down from 2.7% in March. Los Alamos County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.5%.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Jobs in New Mexico: Unemployment rate unchanged, but jobs added in April

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Jobs in New Mexico: Unemployment rate unchanged, but jobs ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's unemployment remained unchanged in ... New Mexico's unemployment remained unchanged in April but preliminary unemployment numbers suggest the state added nearly 3,000 workers over the prior month.
2
Farmington Strong: Here's how to help families affected by ...
ABQnews Seeker
The San Juan Medical Foundation has ... The San Juan Medical Foundation has organized a fund to aid the families of the shooting victims in Farmington
3
DA's office: No charges to be filed against NMSU ...
ABQnews Seeker
No charges will be filed against ... No charges will be filed against any current or former New Mexico State University basketball players or administrators in connection with a deadly shooting ...
4
GOS Capital reports more 'PropTech' investment
ABQnews Seeker
When Goodman Realty Group's new 207-unit ... When Goodman Realty Group's new 207-unit apartment complex at Winrock Town Center in Uptown opens in early 2026, it will sport new technology to ...
5
Albuquerque school reports about $100,000 worth of vandalism
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Bilingual Academy experienced a ... The Albuquerque Bilingual Academy experienced a break-in that resulted in damages across the school.
6
Albuquerque icon Don Schrader hospitalized after hit-and-run
ABQnews Seeker
Last Tuesday — clad in his ... Last Tuesday — clad in his trademark cut-off jean shorts and wheeling his hand cart — Schrader was crossing the street near the South ...
7
Lobo women's valiant effort to reach NCAA match play ...
ABQnews Seeker
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – A ... SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – A strong finish made a statement – University of New Mexico wome ...
8
Release of a homicide suspect prompts new Supreme Court ...
ABQnews Seeker
Panel found that a district court ... Panel found that a district court judge erred in releasing Joe Anderson pending trial given his "extensive criminal history" and poor record of complying ...
9
Production of 'Duster' suspended in NM as union workers ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) ... The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has made its way to New Mexico. On Monday, production of the Max series 'Duster' was suspended. ...