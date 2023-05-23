 Don Schrader says he didn't authorize Go Fund Me site after hit-and-run - Albuquerque Journal

Don Schrader says he didn’t authorize Go Fund Me site after hit-and-run

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Investigative Reporter

Don Schrader says he did not authorize this Go Fund Me site.

As news spreads about Don Schrader, an iconic Albuquerque pedestrian, being injured in a hit-and-run last week, many people have been asking how to help.

Someone even set up a Go Fund Me page to solicit donations to “help in getting him up and roaming our city again.” It has already raised $740.

But 77-year-old Schrader told the Journal Tuesday morning that he did not authorize the site and does not know the man who organized it.

“That is fake,” he said. “It has nothing to do with me, that’s for sure.”

The organizer of the Go Fund Me told the Journal he was a fan of Schrader and had met him a couple of times. He said he “was just trying to help out a public icon in our city. If he doesn’t want it, I’ll shut it down and refund everyone.”

He subsequently sent the Journal a screen grab showing he asked for donations to be refunded.

Schrader said he hopes insurance, Medicare and Medicaid will cover his bills — “which will be monstrous.”

“I definitely don’t at this point need any money,” he said. “I live simply below the US poverty level and I enjoy living simply.”

As for cards and flowers, he said “if there are flowers from someone’s home garden, fine, but why pay big money for flowers? I have a garden in the back yard where I live.”

Schrader was hit by a car last Tuesday while crossing the street near the South Broadway Public Library and the driver fled the scene. Albuquerque police did not immediately respond to questions about the crash.

He had to have surgery on his elbow and kneecap and will need rehab to recover.

 

