Find out when Bryson Tiller will make a stop in Albuquerque

Bryson Tiller’s “Back and I’m Better Tour” is so popular it added seven more dates — Albuquerque is on the list.

The R&B star is slated to make a stop at Revel ABQ on June 20.

Tickets for the newly added dates will be available starting with Live Nation presale on Wednesday, May 24. The general on sale will begin 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at ticketmaster.com.

Tiller sets include mega hits like “Right My Wrongs,” “Inhale” and “Don’t.”

He became one of the key breakout stars in 2010s contemporary R&B with the single “Don’t” and a descriptively titled parent album, “TRAPSOUL” in 2015.

His subsequent studio albums have either topped the Billboard 200 or reached the chart’s top 10.

Tiller’s additional hits as a featured artist and duet partner are highlighted by DJ Khalid’s “Wild Thoughts” and H.E.R.’s “Could’ve Been.”

Tiller started singing and rapping as a high schooler in his native Louisville, Kentucky, and in his late teens released a mixtape, “Killer Instinct, Vol. 1.”

He was just into his 20s when SoundCloud uploads such as “Don’t,” “Break Bread,” and “Let ‘Em Know” brought him greater recognition.

Timbaland reached out to collaborate and convinced Tiller to quit his job to do so. Drake expressed interest in signing Tiller to his OVO Sound label, but after some deliberation, Tiller accepted an offer from RCA, and made his major-label debut 2015.

In 2022, Tiller guested on Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” and released the solo single “Outside.”