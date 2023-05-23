 One of ABQ Ride's bus apps goes down Tuesday morning - Albuquerque Journal

One of ABQ Ride’s bus apps goes down Tuesday morning

By Journal staff and wire reports

(Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Anyone who relies on ABQ ride’s bus app to see when their Albuquerque transit bus is arriving may have had nothing but malfunction notices Tuesday morning. That’s because, yes, the app was down. The outage continued late into the day Tuesday.

But that app, ABQRIDE, is out of date, according to transit spokesperson Megan Holcomb. Holcomb recommends riders use the Transit App instead. The Transit app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play, has several improvements. For example it “shows buses in real time” compared to the ABQ ride app, Holcomb said Tuesday. And “it’s what the IT team have been perfecting for use by riders.”

ABQ ride did announce early last year that it planned to transition from the ABQRide app to Transit App in April 2022.

The newer app features other improvements, such as an enhanced version of the TXT2RIDE function that allows passengers to access schedule information, and phone numbers that provide predicted arrival information in English and Spanish. It also has more transit lines and trips and custom themes.

The ABQ ride app’s collapse today doesn’t mean it’s dead, however, but there was no word on when it will be back up.

