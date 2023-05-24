Cleveland alum and softball ace Alarcon transferring from UTEP to UNM

Rio Rancho native and Cleveland High graduate Aalijah Alarcon is transferring from UTEP to play softball at the University of New Mexico.

“It’s time to come home and represent my hometown,” Alarcon said in a statement from UNM.

The right-handed pitcher had 60 appearances, 40 of them starts, and 16 complete games over two seasons with the Miners. She went 5-11 with a 6.03 earned run average this past season, when the Miners went 11-34. The previous season, as a freshman, she was 10-15 with a 4.67 ERA.

“She brings 200-plus innings over the last two seasons and has a competitive demeanor and growth mindset. ,” said UNM head coach Nicole Dickson. “I’m excited to add her to our pitching staff.”

Alarcon went 21-2 with a 1.14 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 123 innings as a senior with Cleveland, which won the state title in 2021. He was named the Journal’s female prep athlete of the year for 2020-21.