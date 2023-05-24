 Photos: Albuquerque Isotopes take on the Round Rock Express - Albuquerque Journal

Photos: Albuquerque Isotopes take on the Round Rock Express

By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor

Isotopes’ Trevor Boone celebrates after hitting a home run against the Round Rock Express during their game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Yonathan Daza shakes hands with Bench Coach Bobby Meacham after reaching first base during a game against the Round Rock Express at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isotopes’ Nolan Jones high fives teammates after scoring a run against the Round Rock Express at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isotopes Elehuris Montero, left, gives teammate Hunter Stovall a pound on the helmet after scoring a run against the Round Rock Express at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isotopes’ Jonathan Morales is tagged out at third by Round Rock Express Dio Arias after Morales drove in two run during their game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isotopes outfielder Yonathan Daza field the ball in the outfield during a game against the Round Rock Express at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isotopes pitcher Jeff Criswell delivers a pitch against the the Round Rock Express at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isotopes’ Nolan Jones completes an out against the Round Rock Express at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Round Rock Express’ Mitch Garver gets ready to bat against the Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Round Rock Express designated hitter Mitch Garver grounds out to first during a game against the Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Home » ABQnews Seeker » Photos: Albuquerque Isotopes take on the Round Rock Express

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Photos: Albuquerque Isotopes take on the Round Rock Express
ABQnews Seeker
2
Track and field: Lobos hope to be at their ...
ABQnews Seeker
A group of 24 UNM athletes ... A group of 24 UNM athletes earned a total of 28 qualifying marks across 16 events at the upcoming regional championship, which determines the ...
3
State creates council to address lack of affordable housing ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's homeless population has surged ... New Mexico's homeless population has surged by 48% over the last year, a trend complicated by a steep decline in affordable rental housing statewide ...
4
Public safety or 'anti-panhandling'? Albuquerque targets 15 medians
ABQnews Seeker
Here are the details of a ... Here are the details of a city-led effort to discourage people from standing on medians.
5
Don Schrader says he didn't authorize GoFundMe site after ...
ABQnews Seeker
Schrader was hit by a car ... Schrader was hit by a car last Tuesday while crossing the street near the South Broadway Public Library and the driver fled the scene.
6
Top of Mind: What advice do you have for ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: What advice do you have ... OPINION: What advice do you have for 2023 high school and college graduates?
7
Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin arrested
ABQnews Seeker
Couy Griffin was arrested last week ... Couy Griffin was arrested last week on harassment and trespassing charges in connection with a dispute between Griffin and a man who was staying ...
8
One of ABQ Ride's bus apps goes down Tuesday ...
ABQnews Seeker
Anyone who relies on ABQ ride's ... Anyone who relies on ABQ ride's bus app to see when their Albuquerque transit bus is arriving may have had nothing but malfunction notices ...
9
Zia Pueblo wins national competition to claim best tasting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Zia Pueblo is the first tribal ... Zia Pueblo is the first tribal organization to take gold in the Annual Great American Water Taste Test. Congrats!