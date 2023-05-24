 Albuquerque's Garver enjoys comforts of home as he begins MLB rehab assignment - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque’s Garver enjoys comforts of home as he begins MLB rehab assignment

By Sean Reider | Journal Staff Writer

Mitch Garver gets ready to bat against the Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday\. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)

Let’s just say nobody looks forward to rehab assignments. Whether you’re a second-year player or a 10-year vet, a trip back to the minors isn’t really what anybody envisions as part of a successful season.

Mitch Garver will tell you much of the same. It’s unfortunate. It’s not exactly where he was looking to go, particularly after a rock-solid start to his second season with the Texas Rangers.

He’ll also tell you sometimes things really break your way.

“We lucked out,” he said on Tuesday with a smile.

This week, one of Albuquerque’s best is back home. During the Isotopes’ 13-4 win over Round Rock on Tuesday, Garver, a former La Cueva and UNM standout, got his first live action since he suffered a knee injury in mid-April.

Serving as the Express’ designated hitter on Tuesday, Garver, 32, went 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice out of the two-hole. Round Rock plans to DH him again on Wednesday before he returns to his usual perch behind the plate for five innings on Thursday.

“It’ll be somebody I’ve never caught before,” Garver said. “But being able to catch in a familiar setting like this will be fun. It’s just going to be nice to have some of my family and friends out here that I haven’t seen in a few years.”

For the first professional games he’s ever played in Albuquerque, Garver estimated 20-25 family members and friends will be in the stands each night. At least he thinks that’s the number.

“My wife’s handling it,” Garver laughed.

Round Rock Express designated hitter Mitch Garver grounds out during this at-bat, but he doubled twice Tuesday in the game vs. the host Albuquerque Isotopes. The Texas Rangers catcher, an Albuquerque native, began a rehab assignment. (Jon Austria/Journal)

The homecoming goes beyond just playing at the same ballpark he won championships in. Garver said he’s staying with his parents for the duration of Round Rock’s series against Albuquerque and spent time on Tuesday afternoon catching up with Isotopes hitting coach Jordan Pacheco, a fellow La Cueva and UNM alum.

“I always looked up to JP,” Garver said, smiling. “We grew up down the street from each other.”

Being back in the place where it all started also gives Garver a chance to reflect on the last few years. Once UNM’s ironman behind the plate with a program-record 181 consecutive games started, he’s now tasked with working through his second injury in the last calendar year.

Signs of the first came while Garver was still with the Minnesota Twins heading into 2022. As a season-delaying lockout wore on, he knew something wasn’t right, especially as he started to have trouble throwing. But the nature of the stoppage left him unable to communicate with Minnesota even as uncertainties mounted.

In March, two days after the lockout ended, Minnesota traded Garver to the Rangers for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pitching prospect Ronny Henriquez.

Spring training with Texas was mostly fine from a physical standpoint. But if he didn’t feel outright discomfort, he still felt sore. An MRI after the Rangers’ opening series against Toronto confirmed Garver had a partially torn flexor tendon.

He continued to catch and hit. Another MRI ijn May showed his tear was only getting worse. Garver primarily DH’d until early July until he reached the point “where I wasn’t able to be the player I wanted to be,” he said.

The announcement came on July 8: Garver would get season-ending surgery, the first of his career. After successfully rehabbing this offseason, he’s eager to get through this rehab stint and get back to the bigs.

And after that? He’s not sure. All Garver knows is he’s more than happy with how things have turned out.

“Making it to the major leagues was about as important as it could have been,” he said. “And everything else past that has just been gravy. I want to maximize my career and be the best player I can be. Whether that means one more year, four more years, whatever.”

Something to look forward to.

‘TOPES WEDNESDAY: Vs. Round Rock, 6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Express RHP Robert Dugger (1-3, 4.25) vs. Isotopes LHP Ty Blach (1-0, 3.18)

TUESDAY: Isotopes CF Trevor Boone slammed two home runs and designated hitter Jonathan Morales drove in four runs as Albuquerque romped past Round Rock 13-4 in the opener of a scheduled six-game series. Starter Jeff Criswell pitched into the sixth inning and earned the win. Albuquerque native and catcher Mitch Garver began a rehab assignment with Round Rock, Triple-A affililate of the Texas Rangers, on Tuesday. He doubled twice and scored twice as a designated hitter.

(Box score, Pacific Coast League standings)

 

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque’s Garver enjoys comforts of home as he begins MLB rehab assignment

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Albuquerque's Garver enjoys comforts of home as he begins ...
ABQnews Seeker
This week, one of Albuquerque's best ... This week, one of Albuquerque's best is back home. During the Isotopes' 13-4 win over Round Rock on Tuesday, Garver, a former La Cueva ...
2
Some companies unhappy with RFP process for New Mexico’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's community solar program attracted ... New Mexico's community solar program attracted hundreds of bids from local and out-of-state companies, but some firms say bidding irregularities may have stacked the ...
3
Thousands of New Mexicans one step closer to having ...
ABQnews Seeker
State regulators greenlighted the first 200 ... State regulators greenlighted the first 200 megawatts of community solar generation this week, kicking off development of 45 projects that could include tens of ...
4
Photos: Albuquerque Isotopes take on the Round Rock Express
ABQnews Seeker
5
Track and field: Lobos hope to be at their ...
ABQnews Seeker
A group of 24 UNM athletes ... A group of 24 UNM athletes earned a total of 28 qualifying marks across 16 events at the upcoming regional championship, which determines the ...
6
State creates council to address lack of affordable housing ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's homeless population has surged ... New Mexico's homeless population has surged by 48% over the last year, a trend complicated by a steep decline in affordable rental housing statewide ...
7
Public safety or 'anti-panhandling'? Albuquerque targets 15 medians
ABQnews Seeker
Here are the details of a ... Here are the details of a city-led effort to discourage people from standing on medians.
8
Don Schrader says he didn't authorize GoFundMe site after ...
ABQnews Seeker
Schrader was hit by a car ... Schrader was hit by a car last Tuesday while crossing the street near the South Broadway Public Library and the driver fled the scene.
9
Top of Mind: What advice do you have for ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: What advice do you have ... OPINION: What advice do you have for 2023 high school and college graduates?