1 dead in early morning homicide in NW ABQ

Police are investigating after one person was discovered shot to death early Wednesday morning in Old Town.

Officers arrived around 5 a.m. to the area of Mountain and Rio Grande NW to reports of a shooting where they discovered an individual with gunshot wounds, said Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Chase Jewell in a statement.

Jewell said the person was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died as a result of their injuries.

APD’s Homicide Unit has been taken over the investigation and more details will be released as they become available.