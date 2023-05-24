 One dead following deadly crash on I-25 - Albuquerque Journal

One dead following deadly crash on I-25

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

One person riding a motorcycle died in an early morning crash Wednesday on Interstate 25 near Los Lunas.

New Mexico State Police report Robert Shepherd, 58, of Palisade, Colorado, was traveling southbound on I-25 when his 2019 Harley Davidson was struck from behind by a 2006 Lexus about 5:30 p.m. Shepherd died at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was not injured.

The crash happened near Mile Marker 202, according to state police.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, state police reported. The crash is under investigation.

The crash closed I-25 for a few hours Wednesday, but all lanes are now open, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation website.

