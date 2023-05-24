 A woman is accused of firing a gun Downtown to scare her 'baby daddy.' The bullet struck a nearby taco truck vendor. - Albuquerque Journal

A woman is accused of firing a gun Downtown to scare her ‘baby daddy.’ The bullet struck a nearby taco truck vendor.

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

A woman who shot at her “baby daddy” to scare him during an argument Downtown over the weekend instead hit a vendor inside a taco truck, seriously injuring her, according to police.

Ambrosia Mirabal, 27 (MDC)

Ambrosia Mirabal, 27, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and negligent use of a deadly weapon. She was booked into jail early Wednesday morning.

It’s unclear who her attorney will be.

Albuquerque Police Department officers were called to the shooting near Third and Central around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after a woman who was working inside a food truck was shot in the chest. The bullet was lodged in her breast.

Cameras operated by the Real Time Crime Center in the area captured the shooting coming from a black Ford Sedan, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Witnesses — who had just picked up food from the truck — told detectives that they heard a female driver in the car yelling at a guy and then saw her pull something from the center console right before they heard gunshots.

Detectives traced the car’s license plate to Mirabal and on Tuesday they visited her apartment in Northeast Albuquerque.

Mirabal told detectives that she, a friend and her “baby daddy” had gone out Downtown. She said she had been drinking and “had taken Mollys” — commonly known as the drug ecstasy — and got into an argument with her child’s father over him “speaking to another girl,” according to the complaint.

She said during the argument he got out of her car and went over to the taco truck.

“Ambrosia stated that she drove to the taco truck where (her child’s father) was,” the detective wrote in the complaint. “Ambrosia state that she was upset and wanted to scare (him) so she pulled out her gun and fired the gun towards (him).”

Mirabal said afterward she put the firearm, a semi-automatic handgun, in the closet in her apartment.

 

