 New office will supplement the Albuquerque Film Office's online resources - Albuquerque Journal

New office will supplement the Albuquerque Film Office’s online resources

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

McCrossen
New Mexico native Cyndy McCrossen is the film liaison for the Albuquerque Film Office. (Courtesy of the City of Albuquerque)

Albuquerque has been ranked in the top places to live and work by MovieMaker for over a decade.

With the local film industry continuing to grow, there were bound to be changes.

On May 12, the Albuquerque Film Office opened a new space in Downtown at the Albuquerque Convention Center, facing Civic Plaza.

According to Cyndy McCrossen, Albuquerque Film Office liaison, the new location allows the film office staff to more easily assist people with production related inquiries.

It also creates an in-person home base for industry professionals to receive assistance, and also provide a space for hosting relevant events.

“This standalone space creates a distinct identity for the Albuquerque Film Office, and acknowledges the impact film has on our economy and our community,” says McCrossen. “We’re looking forward to supporting industry professionals, and creating opportunities for direct interactions with the community and anyone curious about Albuquerque film.”

Housed on the west side of the Albuquerque Convention Center and conveniently located across the street from Civic Plaza, the new office space will not only serve as a workspace for Film Office staff, but also as a gathering place for incoming production personnel who are new to the city.

The street-forward storefront represents the important place that film plays here in Albuquerque.

“Albuquerque is a city for film, and we continue to invest in the resources we offer to help support the local industry,” says Mayor Tim Keller, in a statement. “Placing our film office team front-and-center in the heart of Downtown will bring film to the public. The space celebrates film and digital media as an integral part of our economy, now and in the future. Film is here to stay.”

The Albuquerque Film Office currently manages a film-friendly business guide on its website, and the new office will supplement online resources by creating an environment to field in-person inquiries and requests.

The space will also showcase film memorabilia and poster art, and act as an incubator where indie and local filmmakers will have the opportunity to share their work.

“We want to put the importance of this industry and its impact on our economy in a tangible, accessible space for film professionals, community members, and visitors alike,” says Max Gruner, Economic Development director. “These productions not only create jobs and opportunities in our city, they utilize the services of local businesses, bolstering our local and small business communities.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New office will supplement the Albuquerque Film Office’s online resources

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Ticket listings for May 26, 2023
ABQnews Seeker
MAY 26 l Sarah Shook and ... MAY 26 l Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, 7:30 p.m., The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing, Santa Fe, lensic360.org 28 l Chubby Checker and ...
2
Exhibit looks at how the Atomic Age shaped the ...
ABQnews Seeker
"At Play in the Atomic Age" ... "At Play in the Atomic Age" which opens at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History on Saturday, May 27. The exhibit will ...
3
New office will supplement the Albuquerque Film Office's online ...
ABQnews Seeker
On May 12, the Albuquerque Film ... On May 12, the Albuquerque Film Office opened a new space in Downtown at the Albuquerque Convention Center facing Civic Plaza.
4
'City on Fire' unravels the mysterious connections to a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Apple TV+'s series "City on Fire" ... Apple TV+'s series "City on Fire" is based on the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg.
5
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham creates new office for special ...
ABQnews Seeker
For Kristina Martinez, getting the special ... For Kristina Martinez, getting the special education services her son needs has been a ...
6
2023 Summer Guide: 101 things to do in New ...
2023 Summer Guide
The Land of Enchantment. The name ... The Land of Enchantment. The name that defines the beauty found within the 121,697 square miles of the state. It’s an area that is ...
7
2023 Summer Guide - Out & about
2023 Summer Guide
Wineries From the very first grapes ... Wineries From the very first grapes planted by the Spanish in 1629 along the banks of the Rio Grande, the state's wine and grape-growing ...
8
2023 Summer Guide - Free events
2023 Summer Guide
With dozens of growers' markets throughout ... With dozens of growers' markets throughout the state, there are plenty of opportunities to experienc ...
9
Isotopes pay homage to 'Breaking Bad' with unique home ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nothing says home run celebration quite ... Nothing says home run celebration quite like a hazmat mask.