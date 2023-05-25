 Denver-based alternative punk band HRZN to make stop at Moonlight Lounge - Albuquerque Journal

Denver-based alternative punk band HRZN to make stop at Moonlight Lounge

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

HRZN
Denver-based punk rock band HRZN will perform at Moonlight Lounge on Saturday, May 27. (Courtesy of Morgan Elizabeth)

Morgan Elizabeth’s life right now consists of going over lists to make sure that everything is ready for tour.

This means instruments, personal items and merchandise to sell.

Morgan Elizabeth is the vocalist of Denver-based alternative punk band HRZN (pronounced Horizon). The band is heading out on its first tour out of Colorado and will make a stop at Moonlight Lounge on Saturday, May 27.

HRZN was formed just before the world took a turn in 2020. Co-founders Morgan Elizabeth and Julian Argabrite formed the band to connect with others during a period that seemed impossible.

The duo was joined by members Craig Pappas, Brandon Lee and Patrick Pinawin with the goal of making modern emo music that’s relatable, connecting and enjoyable no matter who you are.

Morgan Elizabeth says the band touches on hefty topics in its repertoire, while opening discussions around mental health, representing the underrepresented, and fostering a community of acceptance.

The band’s name nods to a layer of positivity, a message they are looking to spread, showing that there will always be something brighter on the horizon.

The band’s latest single, “Death Row,” continues to break down the stigma around mental health.

Pulling from the emotions of feeling stuck in an emotionally abusive relationship, “Death Row” is a song about trying to free yourself at all costs.

Morgan Elizabeth says the band went with a “messier” feel and an upbeat and melodic chorus.

The track aims to accurately reflect the emotional trials and tribulations of everyday life, with the hopes to raise awareness and advocate for individuals who have been in abusive situations.

“This song was a lot of fun to make, even if it wasn’t a fun topic to write about. The video has so much going on with all of the colors, lights and smoke,” Morgan Elizabeth says. “While something like that would typically be a bit overwhelming, it was actually really enjoyable and cathartic for us to put all of the energy we could into everything we were doing.”

HRZN
With Stay Cold, Spacejunk, Savings

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27

WHERE: Moonlight Lounge, 120 Central Ave. SW

HOW MUCH: $10 at the door

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Denver-based alternative punk band HRZN to make stop at Moonlight Lounge

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
All Time Low to make stop at Revel ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
All Time Low's tour is slated ... All Time Low's tour is slated to make a stop at Revel ABQ at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 28. Opening for the band is ...
2
Little Madrid brings a taste of Spain to Sawmill ...
ABQnews Seeker
Christian Monchâtre, maestro of culinary operations ... Christian Monchâtre, maestro of culinary operations at Sawmill, launched Little Madrid in February.
3
Denver-based alternative punk band HRZN to make stop at ...
ABQnews Seeker
The band is heading out on ... The band is heading out on its first tour out of Colorado and will make a stop at Moonlight Lounge on Saturday, May 27.
4
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant ...
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Tina Turner, ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit ...
5
Q&A with United's 'father of the team' -- and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Las Cruces native and New Mexico ... Las Cruces native and New Mexico United veteran Josh Suggs is on the brink of playing more minutes than anyone in USL Championship history. ...
6
City reaches settlement with woman wrongfully jailed in murder ...
ABQnews Seeker
The city of Albuquerque has reached ... The city of Albuquerque has reached a $700,000 settlement with a woman wrongfully arrested for murder as a teenager and left in jail for ...
7
Watered up: Crowds expected at swollen lakes in New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Many New Mexico lakes are swollen ... Many New Mexico lakes are swollen to levels not seen in recent years.
8
How APD is planning to use school zones to ...
ABQnews Seeker
The city will be posting signs ... The city will be posting signs throughout the Downtown corridor to let people know they are within 1,000 feet of a school and could ...
9
Albuquerque Journal Business Outlook: Pitchin In
ABQnews Seeker
The Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del ... The Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Sol has announced the second group of recipients from its Don Chalmers Memorial Grant Program,