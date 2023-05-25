Denver-based alternative punk band HRZN to make stop at Moonlight Lounge

Morgan Elizabeth’s life right now consists of going over lists to make sure that everything is ready for tour.

This means instruments, personal items and merchandise to sell.

Morgan Elizabeth is the vocalist of Denver-based alternative punk band HRZN (pronounced Horizon). The band is heading out on its first tour out of Colorado and will make a stop at Moonlight Lounge on Saturday, May 27.

HRZN was formed just before the world took a turn in 2020. Co-founders Morgan Elizabeth and Julian Argabrite formed the band to connect with others during a period that seemed impossible.

The duo was joined by members Craig Pappas, Brandon Lee and Patrick Pinawin with the goal of making modern emo music that’s relatable, connecting and enjoyable no matter who you are.

Morgan Elizabeth says the band touches on hefty topics in its repertoire, while opening discussions around mental health, representing the underrepresented, and fostering a community of acceptance.

The band’s name nods to a layer of positivity, a message they are looking to spread, showing that there will always be something brighter on the horizon.

The band’s latest single, “Death Row,” continues to break down the stigma around mental health.

Pulling from the emotions of feeling stuck in an emotionally abusive relationship, “Death Row” is a song about trying to free yourself at all costs.

Morgan Elizabeth says the band went with a “messier” feel and an upbeat and melodic chorus.

The track aims to accurately reflect the emotional trials and tribulations of everyday life, with the hopes to raise awareness and advocate for individuals who have been in abusive situations.

“This song was a lot of fun to make, even if it wasn’t a fun topic to write about. The video has so much going on with all of the colors, lights and smoke,” Morgan Elizabeth says. “While something like that would typically be a bit overwhelming, it was actually really enjoyable and cathartic for us to put all of the energy we could into everything we were doing.”