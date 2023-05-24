 NM Wine Festival brings vino, music and more to ABQ, Las Cruces - Albuquerque Journal

NM Wine Festival brings vino, music and more to ABQ, Las Cruces

By Rozanna M. Martinez / For the Journal

New Mexico Wine FestivalRaise your glass to a Memorial Day weekend tradition during the New Mexico Wine Festival in Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

Each event runs noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29, with the Albuquerque event taking place at Balloon Fiesta Park, 5000 Balloon Fiesta Parkway NE, and the Las Cruces event being held at the Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds, 12125 Robert Larson Blvd. New Mexico wineries, as well as a number of vendors and food trucks, will be part of each event.

Participating wineries at the Albuquerque festival include Amaro Winery, Sheehan Winery, La Esperanza Vineyard, Wines of the San Juan, Black Mesa Winery, Noisy Water Winery, Jaramillo Vineyards, Casa Rondeña Winery, Black’s Smuggler Winery, DH Lescombes Winery, Gruet Winery, St. Clair Wines, Las Nueve Niñas Winery, Luna Rossa Winery, Ponderosa Valley Winery and Soleil Mimosa.

The Las Cruces festival will feature Luna Rossa Winery, DH Lescombes Winery, Amaro Winery, Tularosa Winery, La Esperanza Winery, Heart of the Desert Pistachios & Wine, Jaramillo Winery, Sheehan Winery, Wines of the San Juan, Black’s Smuggler Winery, Shattuck Vineyard, Soleil Mimosa, Ponderosa Valley Winery, Noisy Water Winery and St. Clair Wines.

Each of the events will have a floral and garden theme. The Albuquerque festival is partnering with Albuquerque Water Gardens for the greenery decor this year. In addition to enjoying the greenery eventgoers can be part of a silent disco, play mini golf, video games and lawn games, and participate in painting classes.

The Las Cruces festival is working with Bodhi Farms, which will be doing decorations. Fresh cut stems will be available onsite each day for purchase and attendees will be able to participate in fresh and dried flower crown classes, paint with wine classes and candle making classes.

Live music will be part of both festivals. Headline performers in Albuquerque include Nosotros, Reviva, One More Silver Dollar, Baracutanga, Rudy Boy Experiment, Funky Gatos and Aaron Bliss. Down south in Las Cruces the band entertainment lineup includes the Matthew Palmer Band, Frank Zona and Urban Edge, Proud Pete, Damian Wyldes, Benny Bassett and The 575 Band.

Visitors can run for their wine starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, during the Viva Vino 5K run in Albuquerque, which is being held in partnership with Run Fit. Each participant will receive an event T-shirt, access to the festival, a commemorative Viva Vino wine glass and unlimited sampling. The packet pickup will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Fleet Feet Sports, 5901 Wyoming Blvd. NE.

Tasting tickets for both events include a commemorative Viva Vino wine glass, unlimited sampling at all participating wineries, $5 off any bottle purchase, and full access to entertainment and festival grounds. Tickets are $30 through Friday, May 26, and $35 beginning May 27 to attend on Saturday or Sunday. Monday-only tickets are $25. Discounts are available for military and designated drivers.

The Albuquerque festival is an age 21 and over event, with the Las Cruces festival being family-friendly and open to all ages. Pets are not allowed at either event. For tickets, Viva Vino 5K run registration or information visit nmwine.com.

New Mexico Wine Festival at Albuquerque
WHEN: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29

WHERE: Balloon Fiesta Park, 5000 Balloon Fiesta Parkway NE

HOW MUCH: $30 through Friday, May 26; $35 beginning May 27 for the Saturday or Sunday events; $25 Monday-only tickets; $25 military, $10 designated drivers, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com. Information, visit nmwine.com

New Mexico Wine Festival at Las Cruces
WHEN: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29

WHERE: Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds, 12125 Robert Larson Blvd., Las Cruces

HOW MUCH: $30 through Friday, May 26; $35 beginning May 27 for the Saturday or Sunday events; $25 Monday only tickets; $25 military, $10 designated drivers, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com. Information, visit nmwine.com

