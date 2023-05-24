 Celebrate suds with a week full of events for all that ales you - Albuquerque Journal

Celebrate suds with a week full of events for all that ales you

By Rozanna M. Martinez / For the Journal

The 2023 ABQ Beer Week will feature beer and food pairings at various local breweries. (Courtesy of Feel Good Festivals)

ABQ Beer Week features fun filled events celebrating all things craft beer.

The 2023 ABQ Beer Week kicked off May 25 and runs through June 4. Several breweries and local retailers will have new beer releases and other activities throughout the week.

Blues & Brews, which is usually part of the event lineup, will not be taking place this year. Marne Gaston of Feel Good Festivals wanted to make sure ABQ Beer Week offers plenty to experience despite the absence of the annual craft beer festival.

“I still wanted to do it to help grow craft beer and still have fun things to go do,” she said. “People put on these great events so we don’t want to stop that from happening.”

This year’s larger events include Marble Brewery’s first annual Pedal & Pints Bicycle Event benefiting the Open Space Alliance, and Steel Bender Brewyard’s Bender’s Habitat House Par-Tee benefiting the Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity.

Pedal & Pints is open to cyclists of all levels who are age 21 or older. Participants can choose 21 miles or 47 miles of cycling starting at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, at Marble Brewery Downtown, 111 Marble Ave. NW. The route will wind through the Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque to the Alameda Open Space and back down the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge. Upon return to the brewery, riders can snag free swag and discounted pints at the cyclists-only party on the upstairs patio called The Sky Deck. The event coincides with the release of the second beer in Marble’s new series Lighter Side Lagers: the Helles.

Interested participants can register at bit.ly/pedalsandpints. Registration is $50 per person with half of the proceeds donated to the Open Space Alliance, which promotes public awareness and conservation of Open Space lands, as well as educates the public on natural, historic, cultural educational and recreational aspects of Open Space areas. The alliance is entirely volunteer run and works in conjunction with the city’s Open Space Division.

Bender’s Habitat House Par-Tee will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Topgolf, 1600 Desert Surf Circle NE. It will feature live music, beer, barbecue and auctions to benefit the Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity, which builds affordable housing in local communities and provides low income families an opportunity to purchase a home to provide a safe and secure foundation for their family.

Registration for a team of four or six is $400 and includes two hours of tournament play, barbecue menu offerings, and three cans of Steel Bender beer per team member. Participants can also purchase Hole-in-One tickets for up to three swings for a chance to win a 2023 Infiniti courtesy of Garcia Automotive. Auctions include overnight stays at Painted Lady Bed & Brew, Nativo Lodge or The Lodge at Santa Fe, a Teddy Roe’s Speakeasy membership, a NM Sports & Wellness membership, and a Jubilation Wine & Spirits membership. One hundred percent of the proceeds from team sales, Hole-In-One tickets and auction items go directly toward building a home for a family in need.

Registration and more information is available at steelbenderbrewyard.com/events-1.

2023 ABQ Beer Week

Thursday, May 25

• 4 p.m.: Jubilation Wine & Spirits will host Jubi & The Benders Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout Collab Release & Steel Bender Brewyard Tasting

• 5 p.m.: Sour Hour with Rowley Farmhouse Ales at Tractor Brewing Company-Wells Park

• 6 p.m.: Beer, Cheese & More at Marble Brewery’s Westside Taproom

Friday, May 26

•8 p.m.: Magic & Comedy Night Beer Week Edition at Tractor Brewing Co. Wells Park

Monday, May 29

•7 p.m.: Singo Music Bingo at Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co.

Tuesday, May 30

• 5 p.m.: Four Course Beer and Food Pairing with Taste of Love New Mexico at Tractor Brewing Co. Wells Park

• 6:30 p.m.: Beer Week Dinner with Pairings at Ponderosa Brewing Co.

Thursday, June 1

• 5 p.m.: Rebel Donut & Beer Pairing at all Tractor Brewing Co. locations

•7 p.m.: Pride on The Sky Deck at Marble Brewery Downtown

Friday, June 2

•5 p.m.: T or C Brewing Tap Takeover at Tractor Brewing Co. Wells Park

Saturday, June 3

•1 p.m.: Crawfish Boil at Rio Bravo Brewing Company

•7 p.m.: Drag Queen Bingo: Pride Edition at Tractor Brewing Co. Wells Park

A full schedule is available at abqbeerweek.com.

Home » Blogs » Brews News » Celebrate suds with a week full of events for all that ales you

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
NM Wine Festival brings vino, music and more to ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Wine Festival runs ... The New Mexico Wine Festival runs noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29, with events in Albuquerque and Las Cruces.
2
Albuquerque Journal Business Outlook: Pitchin In
ABQnews Seeker
The Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del ... The Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Sol has announced the second group of recipients from its Don Chalmers Memorial Grant Program,
3
Meow Wolf CEO talks expansion, remaining grounded in NM
ABQnews Seeker
On Wednesday, Meow Wolf CEO Jose ... On Wednesday, Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa spoke at Economic Forum of Albuquerque about the steps Meow Wolf is taking with planning for the ...
4
Lujan Grisham brings back commission to target organized crime ...
ABQnews Seeker
In a bid to target human ... In a bid to target human and fentanyl trafficking, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham reestablished an organized crime commission that had been dormant for years, ...
5
Baseball, art, blues and more: 7 events for the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The end of May is already ... The end of May is already upon us and festivals are starting popping up everywhere. Blues fest, beer fest, wine fest. Not feeling fest-ive? ...
6
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant ...
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Tina Turner, ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit ...
7
Sheehan Winery, New Mexico United team up with a ...
ABQnews Seeker
The collaboration wine line named Vinos ... The collaboration wine line named Vinos Unidos features a cabernet sauvignon, a dry rosé made from cinsault grape, and a sweet white wine named ...
8
Celebrate suds with a week full of events for ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 2023 ABQ Beer Week kicks-off ... The 2023 ABQ Beer Week kicks-off May 25 and runs through June 4. Several breweries and local retailers will have new beer releases and ...
9
A woman is accused of firing a gun Downtown ...
ABQnews Seeker
Witnesses — who had just picked ... Witnesses — who had just picked up food from the truck — told detectives that they heard a female driver in the car yelling ...