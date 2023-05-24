Celebrate suds with a week full of events for all that ales you

ABQ Beer Week features fun filled events celebrating all things craft beer.

The 2023 ABQ Beer Week kicked off May 25 and runs through June 4. Several breweries and local retailers will have new beer releases and other activities throughout the week.

Blues & Brews, which is usually part of the event lineup, will not be taking place this year. Marne Gaston of Feel Good Festivals wanted to make sure ABQ Beer Week offers plenty to experience despite the absence of the annual craft beer festival.

“I still wanted to do it to help grow craft beer and still have fun things to go do,” she said. “People put on these great events so we don’t want to stop that from happening.”

This year’s larger events include Marble Brewery’s first annual Pedal & Pints Bicycle Event benefiting the Open Space Alliance, and Steel Bender Brewyard’s Bender’s Habitat House Par-Tee benefiting the Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity.

Pedal & Pints is open to cyclists of all levels who are age 21 or older. Participants can choose 21 miles or 47 miles of cycling starting at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, at Marble Brewery Downtown, 111 Marble Ave. NW. The route will wind through the Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque to the Alameda Open Space and back down the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge. Upon return to the brewery, riders can snag free swag and discounted pints at the cyclists-only party on the upstairs patio called The Sky Deck. The event coincides with the release of the second beer in Marble’s new series Lighter Side Lagers: the Helles.

Interested participants can register at bit.ly/pedalsandpints. Registration is $50 per person with half of the proceeds donated to the Open Space Alliance, which promotes public awareness and conservation of Open Space lands, as well as educates the public on natural, historic, cultural educational and recreational aspects of Open Space areas. The alliance is entirely volunteer run and works in conjunction with the city’s Open Space Division.

Bender’s Habitat House Par-Tee will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Topgolf, 1600 Desert Surf Circle NE. It will feature live music, beer, barbecue and auctions to benefit the Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity, which builds affordable housing in local communities and provides low income families an opportunity to purchase a home to provide a safe and secure foundation for their family.

Registration for a team of four or six is $400 and includes two hours of tournament play, barbecue menu offerings, and three cans of Steel Bender beer per team member. Participants can also purchase Hole-in-One tickets for up to three swings for a chance to win a 2023 Infiniti courtesy of Garcia Automotive. Auctions include overnight stays at Painted Lady Bed & Brew, Nativo Lodge or The Lodge at Santa Fe, a Teddy Roe’s Speakeasy membership, a NM Sports & Wellness membership, and a Jubilation Wine & Spirits membership. One hundred percent of the proceeds from team sales, Hole-In-One tickets and auction items go directly toward building a home for a family in need.

Registration and more information is available at steelbenderbrewyard.com/events-1.