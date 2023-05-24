 Baseball, art, blues and more: 7 events for the last weekend in May - Albuquerque Journal

Baseball, art, blues and more: 7 events for the last weekend in May

By Beth Trujillo / Assistant Features Editor

May
This is weekend is the last chance to catch the New Mexico Watercolor Society’s annual exhibition at Expo New Mexico’s Fine Arts Gallery, 300 San Pedro Ave. NE.

The end of May is already upon us and festivals are starting popping up everywhere. Blues fest, beer fest, wine fest. Not feeling fest-ive? There are plenty other options for this weekend.

They’ve got the power
The New Mexico Philharmonic is bringing everything “From the Macabre to the Majestic” to the Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 114 Carlisle Blvd. SE. The Power Concert event is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28. Tickets run $9-$20, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com.

 

A party with a punch
Boxing Bear Brewing Company is returning with Bear Fest. The 21+ event will feature music, samples and pints, craft vendors and food trucks. Along with Boxing Bear, Marble Brewery, Canteen Brewhouse, Palmer Brewery and Left Turn Distilling, Starr Brothers Brewing and Turtle Mountain Brewing Co. will also be on site. Bear Fest will be held at 8420 Firestone Lane NE from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25, plus fees, at eventbrite.com.

 

Grab your picnic basket
HEAL Plus NM is hosting a picnic for queer and trans family to socialize. The free lunch event will also feature family portraits, games, music and more. The picnic will be held at Bataan Park, 748 Tulane Dr. NE, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit healplusnm.org for more info.

 

Got the blues?
The 28th annual Silver City Blues Festival will take place 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Gough Park in Silver City. Dirty Red & the Soul Shakers, the Tyron Benoit Band, Ghost Town Blues Band, Blues Dawg and Famous Raymos are all slated to perform. The festival is free and more information can be found at silvercitybluesfestival.org.

 

A splash of color
This is weekend is the last chance to catch the New Mexico Watercolor Society’s annual exhibition at Expo New Mexico’s Fine Arts Gallery, 300 San Pedro Ave. NE. Featuring 90 watercolor painting from over 50 artists from around the state and beyond, the show is open 1-7 p.m. Friday, May 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28. The event is free but parking fees may apply. Visit nmwatercolorsociety.org for more info.

 

Baseball diamonds are forever
The Isotopes will close out their homestand against the Round Rock Express this weekend.
First pitch is 6:35 p.m. Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, with fireworks following Saturday’s game. Then the ‘Topes will take the field at 1:35 p.m. Sunday, May 28. Tickets start at $9 at milb.com/albuquerque. Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park is located at 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez.

 

Do the twist
Music legend Chubby Checker is coming to Isleta Resort & Casino with The Wildcats. The matinee concert starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. Tickets run $40-$50, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com. Isleta is located at 11000 Broadway Blvd. SE.

 

