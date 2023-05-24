 Meow Wolf CEO talks expansion, remaining grounded in NM - Albuquerque Journal

Meow Wolf CEO talks expansion, remaining grounded in NM

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa spoke in Albuquerque about the company’s expansion plans. (Courtesy of Ramsay de Give)

Jose Tolosa is a man with a plan.

Of course, as the CEO of Santa Fe-based arts company Meow Wolf, he has a team of visionaries helping lead the company into the future.

On Wednesday, Tolosa spoke at Economic Forum of Albuquerque about the steps Meow Wolf is taking with planning for the future.

Meow Wolf is gearing up to open its fourth permanent space — “The Real Unreal” — on July 14 in Grapevine, Texas.

The company has installations in Las Vegas, Nevada, Denver and Santa Fe.

Tolosa said the company is targeting a long-term plan and in the next five years is looking at metropolitan locations — with many of them being coastal — to open new installations. There’s even talks for a graphic novel.

“We feel there’s a big runway for us to continue expanding in the U.S. — maybe 15-20 (more locations),” Tolosa told the audience at The Event Center at Sandia Golf Club. “There’s incredible demand from international. We get calls all the time from Asia to the Middle East and from Europe and Latin America.”

There’s a complexity that comes with expansion, though. Tolosa said each location takes a lot of capital, which the company would take time raising.

With the plans for expansion hitting high gear in the next five years, Tolosa told the group that Santa Fe will remain the creative headquarters of the company.

“We’re certainly going to be expanding,” he said. “I think our uniqueness comes from here. I know that culture is so important for that creativity, I would never risk losing that essence. I do see an amazing future for us here in New Mexico.”

Meow Wolf opens up offices in the cities where its new installations open.

Additionally, the company is opening up offices in New York and Los Angeles to help keep up the personnel needs of the company.

“(Meow Wolf) could be one of the greatest entertainment companies in the world,” Tolosa said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Meow Wolf CEO talks expansion, remaining grounded in NM

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
NM Wine Festival brings vino, music and more to ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Wine Festival runs ... The New Mexico Wine Festival runs noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29, with events in Albuquerque and Las Cruces.
2
Albuquerque Journal Business Outlook: Pitchin In
ABQnews Seeker
The Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del ... The Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Sol has announced the second group of recipients from its Don Chalmers Memorial Grant Program,
3
Meow Wolf CEO talks expansion, remaining grounded in NM
ABQnews Seeker
On Wednesday, Meow Wolf CEO Jose ... On Wednesday, Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa spoke at Economic Forum of Albuquerque about the steps Meow Wolf is taking with planning for the ...
4
Lujan Grisham brings back commission to target organized crime ...
ABQnews Seeker
In a bid to target human ... In a bid to target human and fentanyl trafficking, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham reestablished an organized crime commission that had been dormant for years, ...
5
Baseball, art, blues and more: 7 events for the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The end of May is already ... The end of May is already upon us and festivals are starting popping up everywhere. Blues fest, beer fest, wine fest. Not feeling fest-ive? ...
6
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant ...
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Tina Turner, ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit ...
7
Sheehan Winery, New Mexico United team up with a ...
ABQnews Seeker
The collaboration wine line named Vinos ... The collaboration wine line named Vinos Unidos features a cabernet sauvignon, a dry rosé made from cinsault grape, and a sweet white wine named ...
8
Celebrate suds with a week full of events for ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 2023 ABQ Beer Week kicks-off ... The 2023 ABQ Beer Week kicks-off May 25 and runs through June 4. Several breweries and local retailers will have new beer releases and ...
9
A woman is accused of firing a gun Downtown ...
ABQnews Seeker
Witnesses — who had just picked ... Witnesses — who had just picked up food from the truck — told detectives that they heard a female driver in the car yelling ...