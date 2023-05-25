 'Topes Today: Garver homers, but Isotopes win with six-run eighth inning rally - Albuquerque Journal

‘Topes Today: Garver homers, but Isotopes win with six-run eighth inning rally

By ABQJournal News Staff

‘TOPES THURSDAY: Vs. Round Rock

6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park,

610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Express RHP James Marvel (1-1, 3.77 vs. Isotopes RHP Luis Cessa (no record)

WEDNESDAY: Host Albuquerque erupted for six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and scored a 10-6 victory over Round Rock in the second game of the six-game set. Jimmy Herron and Yonathan Daza had two-run doubles in the uprising. Albuquerque native Mitch Garver, the Texas Rangers catcher on a rehab assignment with Round Rock, collected two hits for the second consecutive game, including a solo home run.

NOTABLE: Thursday’s Isotopes starter, Cessa, was recently signed to a minor league deal after being released by the Reds earlier this week. (Box score, Pacific Coast League standings)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Cessa works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 3 in San Diego. On Thursday, he is pitching for Albuquerque in his Colorado Rockies organizational debut. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)

 

