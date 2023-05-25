 Circle K offering gas discount today in Albuquerque: 40 cents off per gallon - Albuquerque Journal

Circle K offering gas discount today in Albuquerque: 40 cents off per gallon

By Journal Staff Report /

(Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Today only: Circle K has announced that it will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. at Albuquerque locations.

Customers can fuel up and receive the deal directly at the pump, according to a Circle K news release. Most locations will hand out a limited number of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel to continue saving throughout the summer.

To see which locations are offering this deal, visit circlek.com/fuel-day and look for the Circle K on fuel pumps

The event, the second Circle K Fuel Day, is happening at over 5,000 Circle K and Holiday Station stores fuel locations across the U.S., ahead of the long weekend and unofficial start of summer.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” said Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Circle K offering gas discount today in Albuquerque: 40 cents off per gallon

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Virgin Galactic crew headed to space this morning from ...
ABQnews Seeker
The countdown has begun at Virgin ... The countdown has begun at Virgin Galactic's "Gateway to Space" operations center in southern New Mexico, where the company expects to fly six crew ...
2
Circle K offering gas discount today in Albuquerque: 40 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Today only: Circle K has announced ... Today only: Circle K has announced that it will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. at Albuquerque ...
3
Albuquerque Journal Business: Biz Bits
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Journal Business: Biz Bits Albuquerque Journal Business: Biz Bits
4
The APS board approved an almost $2.2 billion budget ...
ABQnews Seeker
Funding from the state has grown ... Funding from the state has grown even though the district's enrollment continues to decline, district officials say.
5
All Time Low to make stop at Revel ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
All Time Low's tour is slated ... All Time Low's tour is slated to make a stop at Revel ABQ at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 28. Opening for the band is ...
6
Little Madrid brings a taste of Spain to Sawmill ...
ABQnews Seeker
Christian Monchâtre, maestro of culinary operations ... Christian Monchâtre, maestro of culinary operations at Sawmill, launched Little Madrid in February.
7
Denver-based alternative punk band HRZN to make stop at ...
ABQnews Seeker
The band is heading out on ... The band is heading out on its first tour out of Colorado and will make a stop at Moonlight Lounge on Saturday, May 27.
8
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant ...
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Tina Turner, ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit ...
9
Q&A with United's 'father of the team' -- and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Las Cruces native and New Mexico ... Las Cruces native and New Mexico United veteran Josh Suggs is on the brink of playing more minutes than anyone in USL Championship history. ...