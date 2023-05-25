Circle K offering gas discount today in Albuquerque: 40 cents off per gallon

Today only: Circle K has announced that it will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. at Albuquerque locations.

Customers can fuel up and receive the deal directly at the pump, according to a Circle K news release. Most locations will hand out a limited number of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel to continue saving throughout the summer.

To see which locations are offering this deal, visit circlek.com/fuel-day and look for the Circle K on fuel pumps

The event, the second Circle K Fuel Day, is happening at over 5,000 Circle K and Holiday Station stores fuel locations across the U.S., ahead of the long weekend and unofficial start of summer.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” said Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”