 Albuquerque police ID man fatally shot by officers - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police ID man fatally shot by officers

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

The Albuquerque Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed by officers last week at an apartment near the ABQ BioPark.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said 42-year-old David Gaylor was wielding a makeshift spear when he was fatally shot by at least two officers on May 19.

He said a relative initially called seeking help for Gaylor, who was reportedly threatening to kill himself. Gallegos said police responded because the relative said Gaylor had also threatened her.

On Facebook, people mourned the loss of Gaylor, describing him as “the most gentle and kindest person ever.”

One man wrote the relative “called a non-emergency number for mental health help” and “instead of helping him the police arrived, escalated the situation, and wrongfully took his life.”

Gallegos previously said around 3 p.m. officers went to Gaylor’s apartment at The Beach, a complex at Central and Tingley. He said Gaylor refused to come out and police were about to leave when he emerged with a homemade spear.

Gallegos said Gaylor threatened officers repeatedly and police tried to use a Taser on him twice but neither attempt was successful. He said two officers shot Gaylor when he backed them up against a balcony.

Gallegos said, during the ordeal, officers requested a Mobile Crisis Team — which includes a behavioral health clinician — but one wasn’t available.

The shooting was the second time Albuquerque police shot someone in less than a week and the fourth time this year.

In 2022, Albuquerque police tallied a record-high 18 police shootings, with 10 being fatal. Several of those shootings involved people in the midst of a mental health crisis, often threatening to kill themselves.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque police ID man fatally shot by officers

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Sidestepping the Legislature, governor creates new special education office
ABQnews Seeker
The executive order will create a ... The executive order will create a new special education office aimed at jump starting special education in New Mexico.
2
Under pressure: Study looks into effect of deadlines on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Deadlines are part and parcel of ... Deadlines are part and parcel of modern knowledge work yet they conjure up negative feelings and are perceived as challenging events.
3
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying ...
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (AP) -- Virgin Galactic ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (AP) -- Virgin Galactic completed what is expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips ...
4
Beauty and the bomber: Check out the WWII-era plane ...
ABQnews Seeker
The historic "Maid in the Shade" ... The historic "Maid in the Shade" B-25 bomber — used in WWII — is on display at the Albuquerque Sunport.
5
Albuquerque police ID man fatally shot by officers
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department identified a ... The Albuquerque Police Department identified a man who was shot and killed by officers last week at an apartment near the Bio Park.
6
Feeding wild horses in Placitas could land you in ...
ABQnews Seeker
After more than a decade of ... After more than a decade of heated debates, the Sandoval County Commission seemingly put an end to the issue of wild horses in Placitas ...
7
Green chile cheeseburger review: Oak Tree Cafe
ABQnews Seeker
Across New Mexico, few things are ... Across New Mexico, few things are as iconic as the green chile cheeseburger. Here's a new series from the Journal rating GCCBs you can ...
8
Traveling out of the Sunport this weekend? Here's how ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sunport officials anticipate about 108,000 total ... Sunport officials anticipate about 108,000 total passengers to make their way through the airport through Tuesday — a projected 15% increase from last May.
9
New Mexico-born Jamila Gilbert flies to space
ABQnews Seeker
when Virgin Galactic's VMS Eve mothership ... when Virgin Galactic's VMS Eve mothership released the VSS Unity rocketship. 'That moment delivered. Every bit,' Gilbert said in an interview. 'It was it ...