Albuquerque police ID man fatally shot by officers

The Albuquerque Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed by officers last week at an apartment near the ABQ BioPark.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said 42-year-old David Gaylor was wielding a makeshift spear when he was fatally shot by at least two officers on May 19.

He said a relative initially called seeking help for Gaylor, who was reportedly threatening to kill himself. Gallegos said police responded because the relative said Gaylor had also threatened her.

On Facebook, people mourned the loss of Gaylor, describing him as “the most gentle and kindest person ever.”

One man wrote the relative “called a non-emergency number for mental health help” and “instead of helping him the police arrived, escalated the situation, and wrongfully took his life.”

Gallegos previously said around 3 p.m. officers went to Gaylor’s apartment at The Beach, a complex at Central and Tingley. He said Gaylor refused to come out and police were about to leave when he emerged with a homemade spear.

Gallegos said Gaylor threatened officers repeatedly and police tried to use a Taser on him twice but neither attempt was successful. He said two officers shot Gaylor when he backed them up against a balcony.

Gallegos said, during the ordeal, officers requested a Mobile Crisis Team — which includes a behavioral health clinician — but one wasn’t available.

The shooting was the second time Albuquerque police shot someone in less than a week and the fourth time this year.

In 2022, Albuquerque police tallied a record-high 18 police shootings, with 10 being fatal. Several of those shootings involved people in the midst of a mental health crisis, often threatening to kill themselves.