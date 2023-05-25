 Traveling out of the Sunport this weekend? Here's how to prepare - Albuquerque Journal

Traveling out of the Sunport this weekend? Here’s how to prepare

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Travelers ride the escalator at the Albuquerque International Sunport. Officials say Memorial Day weekend will bring more than 100,000 passengers through the Sunport. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

The Albuquerque International Sunport is preparing for a big Memorial Day weekend and summer season — and it is asking travelers to be prepared as well.

So how does one prepare? Sunport officials say by arriving at least two hours ahead of scheduled departure times, keeping up-to-date with flight information and taking advantage of self-service kiosks, airline apps and TSA pre-check.

Sunport officials anticipate about 108,000 total passengers to make their way through the airport through Tuesday — a projected 15% increase from last May. The busiest day of the extended holiday weekend will be Monday, with an estimated 20,000 total passengers. Diana López Rabadán, a Sunport spokeswoman, said the Sunport doesn’t have projections further out but expects “a very strong summer travel season.”

“Based on national trends, there’s a good chance we will be at or above the summer travel numbers from 2019/pre-pandemic,” she said in an email to the Journal.

The Sunport’s anticipated high-volume travel season, kicking off with the Memorial Day weekend, comes as the airport is working through an $87 million update that will include a new food hall and increase TSA’s footprint by 50%, among other changes.

Travel at the Sunport also comes as the airport has beefed up the number of nonstop flights out of the airport. The number this year stands at 29, up from 24 last year — and the most since 2012 when the airport had 30 nonstop flights. A new, daily nonstop flight offered by Southwest Airlines between Albuquerque and Long Beach, California is set to take off Sept. 5.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Traveling out of the Sunport this weekend? Here’s how to prepare

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Feeding wild horses in Placitas could land you in ...
ABQnews Seeker
After more than a decade of ... After more than a decade of heated debates, the Sandoval County Commission seemingly put an end to the issue of wild horses in Placitas ...
2
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying ...
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (AP) -- Virgin Galactic ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (AP) -- Virgin Galactic completed what is expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips ...
3
Green chile cheeseburger review: Oak Tree Cafe
ABQnews Seeker
Across New Mexico, few things are ... Across New Mexico, few things are as iconic as the green chile cheeseburger. Here's a new series from the Journal rating GCCBs you can ...
4
Traveling out of the Sunport this weekend? Here's how ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sunport officials anticipate about 108,000 total ... Sunport officials anticipate about 108,000 total passengers to make their way through the airport through Tuesday — a projected 15% increase from last May.
5
New Mexico-born Jamila Gilbert flies to space
ABQnews Seeker
when Virgin Galactic's VMS Eve mothership ... when Virgin Galactic's VMS Eve mothership released the VSS Unity rocketship. 'That moment delivered. Every bit,' Gilbert said in an interview. 'It was it ...
6
Photos: World War II B-25J bomber 'Maid in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
7
Man who threatened to ‘shoot up’ Rio Grande High ...
ABQnews Seeker
Frankie Esquibel, 21, was found guilty ... Frankie Esquibel, 21, was found guilty of carrying a deadly weapon on campus last year, two counts of assaulting a school employee and one ...
8
Hires, promotions: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefcase
ABQnews Seeker
Hires, promotions: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefcase Hires, promotions: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefcase
9
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant ...
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Tina Turner, ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit ...