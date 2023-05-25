Green chile cheeseburger review: Oak Tree Cafe

Across New Mexico, few things are as iconic as the green chile cheeseburger.

The tasty sandwiches are a staple of many a menu around the Land of Enchantment. Beef patty. slice of gooey cheese. Chopped green chile. Bun.

Some of them top $20 at fancy restaurants. McDonald’s offers them up on the cheap.

Beginning this week, the Journal is launching a new series: Green chile cheeseburger review.

Reporter Ryan Boetel started at Oak Tree Cafe and will add another video review each week. He’ll keep eating the burgers and scoring them on a 1-10 scale.

The rules: Get the burger however the restaurant normally serves it up. No additions or subtractions. Eat it outside the place while the burger is still fresh.

Happy eating!