Beauty and the bomber: Check out the WWII-era plane on display this weekend at the Sunport

From bombing bridges in Italy to insects in the farmland, this gal’s seen it all.

Now, the historic “Maid in the Shade” B-25 bomber — used in WWII — is on display at the Albuquerque Sunport. This weekend from 2 to 6 p.m. members of the public can schedule a ride — starting at $375 — or step aboard for a $10 tour of the sleek metallic aircraft, emblazoned with the titular buxom bombshell.

This particular decades-old bomber served with the 319th Bomb Group, 437th Squadron, at Serragia Airbase in Corsica. The plane was used mainly for taking out railroad bridges and flew 15 combat missions in 1944 over Italy and Yugoslavia.

The plane went on to serve as a flight trainer before being sold at auction and taking to the skies again, this time in the fight against pests. She underwent a 28-year restoration before being put on display.

For more information on the exhibition, go to www.azcaf.org/location/albuquerque-nm-tour-stop/