 Beauty and the bomber: Check out the WWII-era plane on display this weekend at the Sunport - Albuquerque Journal

Beauty and the bomber: Check out the WWII-era plane on display this weekend at the Sunport

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

The iconic B-25J Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” sits on the tarmac at Cutter Aviation in Albuquerque on Thursday. The bomber will be on public display through Sunday. (Jon Austria/Journal)

From bombing bridges in Italy to insects in the farmland, this gal’s seen it all.

Now, the historic “Maid in the Shade” B-25 bomber — used in WWII — is on display at the Albuquerque Sunport. This weekend from 2 to 6 p.m. members of the public can schedule a ride — starting at $375 — or step aboard for a $10 tour of the sleek metallic aircraft, emblazoned with the titular buxom bombshell.

The titular buxom bombshell adorns the WWII-era “Maid in the Shade” B-25 bomber Thursday at the Albuquerque Sunport. (Jon Austria/Journal)

This particular decades-old bomber served with the 319th Bomb Group, 437th Squadron, at Serragia Airbase in Corsica. The plane was used mainly for taking out railroad bridges and flew 15 combat missions in 1944 over Italy and Yugoslavia.

The plane went on to serve as a flight trainer before being sold at auction and taking to the skies again, this time in the fight against pests. She underwent a 28-year restoration before being put on display.

For more information on the exhibition, go to www.azcaf.org/location/albuquerque-nm-tour-stop/

A view of the cockpit of the “Maid in the Shade” B-25 bomber.
Airbase Arizona Flying Museum Crew Chief Jim Norton tends to his belongings shortly after touchdown at Cutter Aviation in Albuquerque on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
Airbase Arizona Flying Museum Loadmaster Jaime Macpherson, left, and Executive Officer Gary Oglesby point out the signatures of Doolittle Raider veterans David Thatcher, center, and Edward Saylor, right, located on the bomb bay doors of “Maid in the Shade” a B-25J Mitchell bomber on display at Cutter Aviation in Albuquerque on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)
