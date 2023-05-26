 1 dead in overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

1 dead in overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Police are investigating after one person was discovered shot to death late Thursday night near Morris and Constitution NE.

Officers were originally dispatched just before midnight to the area of Propps and Ralph NE where they discovered one person who had died as a result of their injuries, said Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Chase Jewell in a statement.

Jewell added another individual with gunshot wounds was located at a hospital and officers are with that person investigating the shooting.

More updates will be released as they become available.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » 1 dead in overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
The APS board approved an almost $2.2 billion budget ...
ABQnews Seeker
Funding from the state has grown ... Funding from the state has grown even though the district's enrollment continues to decline, district officials say.
2
1 dead in overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating after one person ... Police are investigating after one person was discovered shot to death late Thursday night in NE Albuquerque
3
Ticket listings for May 26, 2023
ABQnews Seeker
MAY 26 l Sarah Shook and ... MAY 26 l Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, 7:30 p.m., The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing, Santa Fe, lensic360.org 28 l Chubby Checker and ...
4
Exhibit looks at how the Atomic Age shaped the ...
ABQnews Seeker
"At Play in the Atomic Age" ... "At Play in the Atomic Age" which opens at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History on Saturday, May 27. The exhibit will ...
5
New office will supplement the Albuquerque Film Office's online ...
ABQnews Seeker
On May 12, the Albuquerque Film ... On May 12, the Albuquerque Film Office opened a new space in Downtown at the Albuquerque Convention Center facing Civic Plaza.
6
'City on Fire' unravels the mysterious connections to a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Apple TV+'s series "City on Fire" ... Apple TV+'s series "City on Fire" is based on the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg.
7
2023 Summer Guide: 101 things to do in New ...
2023 Summer Guide
The Land of Enchantment. The name ... The Land of Enchantment. The name that defines the beauty found within the 121,697 square miles of the state. It’s an area that is ...
8
2023 Summer Guide - Out & about
2023 Summer Guide
Wineries From the very first grapes ... Wineries From the very first grapes planted by the Spanish in 1629 along the banks of the Rio Grande, the state's wine and grape-growing ...
9
2023 Summer Guide - Free events
2023 Summer Guide
With dozens of growers' markets throughout ... With dozens of growers' markets throughout the state, there are plenty of opportunities to experienc ...