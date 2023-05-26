1 dead in overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque

Police are investigating after one person was discovered shot to death late Thursday night near Morris and Constitution NE.

Officers were originally dispatched just before midnight to the area of Propps and Ralph NE where they discovered one person who had died as a result of their injuries, said Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Chase Jewell in a statement.

Jewell added another individual with gunshot wounds was located at a hospital and officers are with that person investigating the shooting.

More updates will be released as they become available.