Dive into summer: Here’s what to know about city and county pools

Summer heatwaves are fast approaching — perfect for splashing around in a cool pool.
Pools in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County open this weekend. Splash pads — which are free to the public — will be open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m weekdays from June 13 to July 29.
All city pools will we closed July 9 for the Summer Lifeguard Games.
Swimming lessons are offered at various pools around the city, and registration for July classes opens June 17.
Prices to enter the pools vary by age, and some have $1 Friday night swims. The city offers annual and summer passes for individuals or families. See the city’s website to view the full list of fees.
Pools
West Mesa Aquatic Center
The indoor pool is opening Saturday, but the outdoor pool will remain closed until June 1 for renovations.
LOCATION: 6705 Fortuna NW, 505-836-8718
HOURS: Open swims 12:30- 2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. daily; other program times vary
Highland Pool
LOCATION: 400 Jackson SE, 505-768-3940
HOURS: Open swims 12-2 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m. weekdays; 1:30-4:30 p.m. weekends; other program times vary
Los Altos Pool
LOCATION: 10100 Lomas NE, 505-768-4901
HOURS: Open swims 12:30-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m. weekdays; 1-3 p.m. weekends; other program times vary
Betsy Patterson Pool at Sandia High School
LOCATION: 7801 Candelaria NE, 505-767-5448
HOURS: Open swims 12:30-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 12:30-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m. Friday; weekends to be determined in July; other program times vary
Valley Pool
LOCATION: 1505 Candelaria NW, 505-768-5349
HOURS: Open swims 11:30 a.m.- 4 p.m., 7:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.- 4 p.m., 6-8 p.m. Friday; other program times vary
East San Jose Pool
LOCATION: 2015 Galena Street SE, 505-767-5446
HOURS: Open swims 12-2 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m. weekdays; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 2-4 p.m. weekends; other program times vary
Eisenhower Pool
LOCATION: 11001 Camero NE, 505-767-5440
HOURS: Open swims 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m., 6-8 p.m. weekdays; 12-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. weekends; other program times vary
Montgomery Pool
LOCATION: 5301 Palo Duro NE, 505-767-5442
HOURS: Open swims 12:30-5 p.m., 6-8 p.m. weekdays; 12:30-5 p.m. weekends; other program times vary
Rio Grande Outdoor Pool
LOCATION: 1410 Iron SW, 505-768-4928
HOURS: Open swims 12-5 p.m., 5:30-7:30 p.m. weekdays; 1-5 p.m. weekends; other program times vary
Rio Grande Indoor Pool
LOCATION: 2312 Arenal SW, 505-314-0169
HOURS: Open swims 5-7:30 p.m. weekdays; other program times vary
Sierra Vista Pool
LOCATION: 5001 Montaño NW, 505-767-5444
HOURS: Open swims 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. (and 5:30-7:30 p.m. starting in July) weekdays; 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. weekends; other program times vary
Sunport Pool
LOCATION: 2033 Columbia Drive SE, 505-768-5399
HOURS: Open swims 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 12:30-4:30 p.m., 6-8 p.m. Friday; 1-5 p.m. weekends; other program times vary
Wilson Pool
LOCATION: 6000 Anderson Ave. SE, 505-768-4931
HOURS: Open swims 12-2 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m. daily; Other program times vary
Paradise Hills Pool
LOCATION: 5901 Paradise Blvd NW, 505-898-0956
HOURS: Open swims 12-2:15 p.m., 2:30-4:45 p.m. daily