 Dive into summer: Here's what to know about city and county pools - Albuquerque Journal

Dive into summer: Here’s what to know about city and county pools

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Summer heatwaves are fast approaching — perfect for splashing around in a cool pool.

Pools in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County open this weekend. Splash pads — which are free to the public — will be open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m weekdays from June 13 to July 29.

All city pools will we closed July 9 for the Summer Lifeguard Games.

Swimming lessons are offered at various pools around the city, and registration for July classes opens June 17.

Prices to enter the pools vary by age, and some have $1 Friday night swims. The city offers annual and summer passes for individuals or families. See the city’s website to view the full list of fees.

Pools

West Mesa Aquatic Center

The indoor pool is opening Saturday, but the outdoor pool will remain closed until June 1 for renovations.

LOCATION: 6705 Fortuna NW,  505-836-8718

HOURS: Open swims 12:30- 2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. daily; other program times vary

Highland Pool

LOCATION: 400 Jackson SE, 505-768-3940

HOURS: Open swims 12-2 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m. weekdays; 1:30-4:30 p.m. weekends; other program times vary

Los Altos Pool

LOCATION: 10100 Lomas NE, 505-768-4901

HOURS: Open swims 12:30-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m. weekdays; 1-3 p.m. weekends; other program times vary

Betsy Patterson Pool at Sandia High School

LOCATION: 7801 Candelaria NE, 505-767-5448

HOURS: Open swims 12:30-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 12:30-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m. Friday; weekends to be determined in July; other program times vary

Valley Pool

LOCATION: 1505 Candelaria NW, 505-768-5349

HOURS: Open swims 11:30 a.m.- 4 p.m., 7:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.- 4 p.m., 6-8 p.m. Friday; other program times vary

East San Jose Pool

LOCATION: 2015 Galena Street SE, 505-767-5446

HOURS: Open swims 12-2 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m. weekdays; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 2-4 p.m. weekends; other program times vary

Eisenhower Pool

LOCATION: 11001 Camero NE, 505-767-5440

HOURS: Open swims 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m., 6-8 p.m. weekdays; 12-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. weekends; other program times vary

Montgomery Pool

LOCATION: 5301 Palo Duro NE, 505-767-5442

HOURS: Open swims 12:30-5 p.m., 6-8 p.m. weekdays; 12:30-5 p.m. weekends; other program times vary

Rio Grande Outdoor Pool

LOCATION: 1410 Iron SW, 505-768-4928

HOURS: Open swims 12-5 p.m., 5:30-7:30 p.m. weekdays; 1-5 p.m. weekends; other program times vary

Rio Grande Indoor Pool

LOCATION: 2312 Arenal SW, 505-314-0169

HOURS: Open swims 5-7:30 p.m. weekdays; other program times vary

Sierra Vista Pool

LOCATION: 5001 Montaño NW, 505-767-5444

HOURS: Open swims 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. (and 5:30-7:30 p.m. starting in July) weekdays; 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. weekends; other program times vary

Sunport Pool

LOCATION: 2033 Columbia Drive SE, 505-768-5399

HOURS: Open swims 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 12:30-4:30 p.m., 6-8 p.m. Friday; 1-5 p.m. weekends; other program times vary

Wilson Pool

LOCATION: 6000 Anderson Ave. SE, 505-768-4931

HOURS: Open swims 12-2 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m. daily; Other program times vary

Paradise Hills Pool

LOCATION: 5901 Paradise Blvd NW, 505-898-0956

HOURS: Open swims 12-2:15 p.m., 2:30-4:45 p.m. daily

