Free meals for kids: Bernalillo County kicks off summer lunch program

Bernalillo County’s free summer lunch program, which begins Wednesday, will serve meals to children in unincorporated areas of the county.

This program has been serving kids for more than 50 years, a news release stated.

“We’re so pleased that, again this year, we’re able to partner with the state to provide free lunches to kids in our community that depend on these meals,” said Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca.

Meals will be served at community centers and parks in South Valley, North Valley, East Mountains, Pueblo of Isleta and Paradise Hills.

In addition to the lunch program, breakfast will also be distributed as various sites. Some sites will be begin serving breakfasts in May, others starting in June, but all running through the end of July.

No registration is required, but participants must be between the ages of 1 and 18 to receive a meal.

Meals must be consumed on-site and are served on a first-come-first served basis.

Serving times vary based on site.

The release added the program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture grant administered by the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department.

The program runs through July 28, but there will be no lunches served on June 19 or July 4 in observance of the Juneteenth and Independence Day holidays.

Visit the county’s website or view the map below to find the closest location.